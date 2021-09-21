CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Husband of NYPD cop is charged with her attempted murder 'after he fired her guns at her at their home' and she jumped out second story window to escape, breaking her leg as she did so

By Gina Martinez For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 7 days ago

The husband of an NYPD officer has been charged with her attempted murder after he allegedly fired at her with her own service weapon in their Queens home following a jealous rage.

Prosecutors charged 43-year-old Marco Mosquera with attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, and aggravated assault of a police officer for allegedly using two of his wife's service weapons to fire at her during a heated argument last week, the Queens District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Prosecutors say that Mosquera confronted his wife Stacy, 39 when she entered their Ozone Park home in the early hours of September 14 and began breaking picture frames and other items in their home.

He is said to have accused his spouse of cheating on him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XzMEq_0c3drhIq00
Marco Mosquera (left) allegedly pointed two service weapons at his wife Stacy, 39,(right) and he told her that if she attempted to contact law enforcement 'things would end badly

Officer Mosquera tried to calm her husband down and was cleaning up after him when he retreated to their bedroom and emerged with two service weapons that he pointed at her, according to prosecutors.

Officer Mosquera told her husband that his actions would 'make the situation worse' and he told her that if she attempted to contact law enforcement 'things would end badly'.

He then reportedly said 'there was not way out for them' and that 'they would be dying that day,' prosecutors said.

Officer Mosquera managed to get ahold of a telephone and called relatives and police for help.

When officers, arrived they found the home was barricaded and Mosquera fired several shots towards officers, prosecutors said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rywq_0c3drhIq00
 Prosecutors say that Mosquera confronted his wife Stacy, 39 when she entered their Ozone Park home (pictured) in the early hours of September 14
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=067Gah_0c3drhIq00
Harrison said the off-duty cop was treated for what appeared to be a broken leg. Above, cops were transporting one of the injured to a nearby hospital 

Officer Mosquera was able to exit the home through a second floor bedroom window and was covered by a ballistic blanket that shielded her from the additional shots her husband fired at her, prosecutors said.

Officers returned fire at the 43-year-old and he was struck once in his forearm.

Mosquera then retreated back into the home and continued to shoot at officers, prosecutors said.

Eventually a hostage negotiation team coaxed him into coming outside, where he was taken into custody, officials said.

Four officers were injured, one of whom was taken to Jamaica Hospital. The other three were treated at the scene. The 39-year-old off duty officer was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for leg injuries from her fall and her husband was treated for his gunshot injuries.

Mosquera is currently being held without bail and his next court date is set for November 10.

If convicted, he faces 75 years to life.

'This defendant in this case was filled with jealousy when he took his wife's service weapons and threatened both their lives,' District Attorney Katz said. 'The responding officers swiftly took control of this crisis and averted a much greater tragedy that day.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Kidnapping#Guns#Hostage#Ozone#Jamaica Hospital
CBS Sacramento

Dispatch Audio Describes Chilling Details of Boys’ Alleged Attack On Own Mother and Brother: ‘He Wants To Turn Himself In’

ELVERTA (CBS13) – There was a violent confrontation at an Elverta home Monday. The shocking assault left a mother and her 10-year-old son in critical condition. Deputies detained two boys; one of them allegedly called 9-1-1 and says he attacked his own mother and brother. Dispatch audio recordings describe some of the terrifying details. Dispatcher: “…a male says he 187’d somebody and he wants to turn himself in…” Dispatcher: “…then said he hurt his mother and she was losing a lot of blood…the male gave the phone to a female who said her son stabbed her…and beat her in the head and she has...
ELVERTA, CA
magnoliastatelive.com

Woman charged with arson after police say she doused her closet with gasoline and set it on fire

A Mississippi woman was charged with arson on Monday after she allegedly doused a closet in her house with gasoline and set it on fire. Picayune police officers said the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 5:35 p.m. when officers were called to 117 Clark St., the home of 42-year-old Rachel Ann Dembinski. Police were called because other residents in the home reported Dembinski was trying to set items in the house on fire.
PUBLIC SAFETY
talesbuzz.com

NYPD cop flees from home after husband use gun against her: video

A dramatic new video captures the moment an off-duty NYPD cop escapes from a second-floor window of her Queens home as her irate husband threatens her with her own gun. The 33-second clip shows the officer, who works for the 101st Precinct, dangling from the window ledge and jumping to officers below — with a hail of bullets erupting shortly after.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
republicmonews.com

Woman Allegedly Stabs Her Husband in the Neck, Now Charged With Murder

The Selma Police Department detained a woman who was charged with murder in stabbing her husband in the neck in Selma on Friday and took her into custody. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed to WSFA that Jeanette Towns Moore was detained on Friday on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of her husband, Roderick Moore. According to the CDC, officials believe the deadly stabbing occurred somewhere between late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to the District Attorney’s office.
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Grandmother reveals how she escaped Fred West's clutches by jumping from the serial killer's van when he ran his hand up her leg after picking her up from a bus stop after a night out

A grandmother has bravely told how she escaped the clutches of Fred West - as she calls grow for a new probe into his 'forgotten victims'. Janice Collins jumped from the serial killer's van after accepting a lift from him as a teenager. The retired legal secretary then 'ran for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Aaron Jenkins Charged With Attempted Murder In Shooting Of CPD Officer In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Calumet City man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Chicago police officer over the weekend in the South Shore neighborhood. Aaron Jenkins, 26, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, and one felony count of aggravated battery. Aaron Jenkins (Credit: Chicago Police) Police said Jenkins was identified as the man who shot at two police officers Friday night while they were responding to a shooting near 72nd Place and Jeffery Boulevard, wounding a 30-year-old officer. Police said that officer and her partner were just a block away around 10:50 p.m. Friday, when...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder Of His Mom And Brother Messaged About It

ELVERTA (CBS13) – There are new details about the teenage suspects now charged with attempted murder of their own mother and brother inside their Elverta family home. CBS13 has learned the 16-year-old under arrest is an award-winning pianist. The family is also active in a Christian home school speech and debate club. CBS13 has also learned the 16-year-old messaged a fellow debate club member about attacking his mother the morning it happened. The teenage recipient’s father then called the family’s church to alert them. Reverend Gregory Broderick at Grace Valley Christian Center issued a statement reading: “Like many in the community, we were shocked...
ELVERTA, CA
The Independent

Police officer severely beaten in attack recorded goodbye message to family on bodycam

A police officer left a farewell message for his wife and baby on his bodycam after he was so badly beaten in an attack that he thought he would die.The Met Police constable has since recovered from the attack, but has been left with four metal plates in his face.He was attacked while responding to a domestic incident in Bromley on 10 February.Alan Keeble, 40, was being arrested at the scene for making threats to kill but became aggressive and punched the officer repeatedly in the face, back and head. A second officer who tried to help was also struck...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wayne Couzens: The Met police officer who pleaded guilty to murder of Sarah Everard

The serving Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard performed a “fake Covid arrest” using his handcuffs to bundle the marketing executive into his car, a court heard on Wednesday.Wayne Couzens, 48, has pleaded guilty and is being sentenced at a two-day hearing at the Old Bailey in London.Ms Everard, 33, was reported missing by her boyfriend on 4 March when she did not come to work the day after visiting a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.Her body was found a week later in a woodland area in Ashford, Kent, around 50 miles from where she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Double murderer jailed for shooting dead taxi driver after argument over broken wing mirror

A drug dealer who shot dead a taxi driver after a fight over a broken wing mirror has been jailed for more than 30 years.Ricardo Linton, 46, murdered father-of-four Mohammed Basharat in a "targeted execution" after the pair came to blows during a road rage incident the previous night.The killer walked into the Bradford taxi office, where Mr Basharat, 33, was based, and shot him dead.“You ended his life and brought life-long misery to his family. The pain will stay with them forever," said Mr Justice Lavender in sentencing at the city’s crown court.Jurors had heard that Linton was already...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Sarah Everard: Ex-police officer who raped and murdered 33-year-old faces prison sentence

A former Metropolitan Police officer who kidnapped, raped and murdered Sarah Everard will return to the Old Bailey to receive his prison sentence. Wayne Couzens, 48, will begin two-day sentencing to find out whether he will spend the rest of his life in prison. Couzens was a serving officer with the Met Police when he kidnapped Ms Everard as she was walking home on 3 March. The former officer had just finished a 12-hour shift the morning before he strangled and raped the 33-year-old marketing executive. Ms Everard’s body was found in a woodland stream in Ashford in Kent, just...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pastor arrested after being beaten by father of 9-year-old boy who was allegedly inappropriately touched

A 33-year-old pastor has been arrested by police in Oklahoma City after he allegedly touched a nine-year-old boy at a school bus stop. Police were called to reports of the pastor, Michael Coghill, touching a school boy last Wednesday, when he was arrested and charged.He had been involved in an altercation with a parent, who told police he saw Mr Coghill inappropriately touch the boy, who was waiting for a school bus. It was claimed that the nine-year-old was his son, who said Mr Coghill touched him in a way that made him feel uncomfortable. According to the Oklahoman, Mr...
RELIGION
The Independent

Mother charged over 2018 killing of severely disabled 10-year-old son

A woman has been charged with the murder of her 10-year-old son from East Sussex.Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, now of Hove, appeared in custody at Brighton Magistrates Court on Saturday 25 September.She was charged with murdering her son, Mustafa, who died aged 10 at the Royal Alexandra Childrens’ Hospital in Brighton on 30 September 2018 following three days of treatment.A post-mortem and subsequent toxicology examination suggested that Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, died from the administration of non-prescribed medication, a statement from Sussex Police said.He and his mother had been living at Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, East Sussex, prior to his admission to hospital.Mehmetaliogullari was remanded in custody for an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday (September 28).The prosecution, authorised by the CPS, follows a complex investigation by the East Sussex Safeguarding Investigations Unit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

244K+
Followers
95K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy