Happy Birthday! 11 Of Billy Porter’s Most Striking Looks [Gallery]
Billy Porter celebrates another year of life in the most stylish way possible. The actor and singer turns 52 years old today, fashionably. Porter began his journey performing on Broadway stages before launching a solo career as both a singer and an actor. The award-winning entertainer has achieved many milestones since his early days on stage. With an expansive career across the arts, he first won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter’s role as Pray Tell in the groundbreaking drama series, Pose, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series in 2019.hotspotatl.com
