CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Happy Birthday! 11 Of Billy Porter’s Most Striking Looks [Gallery]

By Sammy Approved
hotspotatl.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Porter celebrates another year of life in the most stylish way possible. The actor and singer turns 52 years old today, fashionably. Porter began his journey performing on Broadway stages before launching a solo career as both a singer and an actor. The award-winning entertainer has achieved many milestones since his early days on stage. With an expansive career across the arts, he first won the 2013 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Lola in Kinky Boots. Porter’s role as Pray Tell in the groundbreaking drama series, Pose, earned him a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor In a Drama Series in 2019.

hotspotatl.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

What Is Billy Porter’s Net Worth?

Award-winning Broadway actor and renowned vocalist Billy Porter has a prestigious career on stage and on the screen. Most recently, the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee starred as the genderless fairy godparent Fab G in the Amazon Prime live-action remake of the fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Porter, who is married to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Winslet, Billy Porter and all the best Emmys red carpet looks

Emma Corrin was among the stars walking the red carpet for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and described her distinctive look as “crucible realness”.The British actress was a nominee on the night for her role in The Crown and attended an event in London.The main ceremony took place in Los Angeles but travel restrictions prevented some stars from crossing the Atlantic.The 25-year-old wore a pale bonnet, matching strapless gown and opera gloves, finishing the look with pointed black fingernails.Anya Taylor-Joy star of Netflix chess drama The Queen’s Gambit, brought some sunshine to the carpet.The 25-year-old actress wore a pastel...
CELEBRITIES
Marietta Daily Journal

Billy Porter's Emmys necklace cost $1 million

Billy Porter's diamond Emmys necklace cost a whopping $1 million. The 'Pose' star - who lost out to 'The Crown's Josh O'Connor for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series prize at the weekend - walked the red carpet in an all-black outfit featuring long sleeves, gloves, trousers and dramatic ruffled wings on his arms, topped off with dazzling Lorraine Schwartz diamonds.
BEAUTY & FASHION
imdb.com

Emmys Red Carpet Fashion: Most Memorable Looks from Anya Taylor-Joy to Billy Porter

After a 2020 awards show where the nominees appeared virtually, the Emmy Awards are back and in person this year. Taking place at L.A. Live in downtown Los Angeles, the red carpet parade started at 3 p.m. Pt with early arrivals including The Crown‘s Josh O’Connor wearing Loewe, Nailed It! host Nicole Byer in a purple Christian Siriano gown, Rita Wilson in Tom Ford and SNL‘s Bowen Yang in silver platform heels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gallery#Happy Birthday#Actor#Art#The Billy Porter
People

Billy Porter Strikes a Pose in Dramatic Black Wings at the 2021 Emmys: 'I Am the Fairy Godmother'

Our favorite red carpet moment-maker is back in the spotlight!. Billy Porter arrived at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards on Sunday in a surprisingly simple long-sleeve black shirt and high-waisted trousers. But he brought the drama by attaching wing-like panels to the skin-tight top and turning the carpet into his own ballroom, like a scene straight out of Pose.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

New Video: Lil Nas X – ‘That’s What I Want’ [starring Billy Porter]

The perils of life in the closet acts as the plot behind Lil Nas X‘s latest music video, ‘That’s What I Want.’. Directed by Stillz, the new clip – which comes as the latest in a string of controversial visuals from LNX including ‘Call Me By Your Name,’ ‘Sun Goes Down,’ and ‘Industry Baby’ – addresses life for men who live double lives and are torn between being who society would have them be versus who they want to be.
CELEBRITIES
Bham Now

Red Mountain Theatre’s new podcast has Billy Porter + more

Red Mountain Theatre lovers, we have news for you! The theatre is hosting a podcast, and the first episode is ready for you to listen to. Red Mountain Theatre hopes their new monthly podcast will bring the art community together.Red Mountain Theatre’s Executive Director Keith Cromwell is hosting the podcast. For the first episode, Keith sat down and talked with his old friend Billy Porter. That’s right, the iconic award-winning stage and screen star Billy Porter! Together they talked about using art to create a community and to embrace humanity.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WWD

The 11 Standout Looks at the 2021 Tony Awards

Click here to read the full article. Broadway’s biggest night delivered an array of high-fashion moments. The 2021 Tony Awards took place on Sunday night in New York City after a two-year hiatus due to the ongoing pandemic. While the 2019-20 Broadway season was cut short because of the virus and the nominee pool was smaller than usual, stars like Jake Gyllenhaal, Bernadette Peters, Darren Criss, Leslie Odom Jr. and many others came together to celebrate the year’s Broadway achievements.More from WWDGetting Ready For the Tonys With Nominee Ato Blankson-WoodRed Carpet Photos from the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3Photos of...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
kiss951.com

13 of Billie Eilish’s Most Iconic Fashion Looks

Over the years, Billie Eilish has shown us how versatile she can be. From wearing oversized luxury labels, to looking like a lux princess, the 19-year-old singer knows how to grasp our attention. We love how Billie's oversized flame shirt matches the flames burning behind her during her performance at...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Kickin Country 100.5

Lunchbox Plays Awesome Happy Birthday Prank [LISTEN]

Check out The Bobby Bones Show, weekday mornings 5:00 AM to 9:00 AM on The New 99-1 AND 100.5, Kickin' Country! Recently, Lunchbox had listeners 'rolling' with this hilarious segment. Listen in now!. Lunchbox took to the streets to get strangers to accomplish a task for him. He told a...
MUSIC
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson Engaged To Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa After 4 Years Of Dating – See Ring Photo

Kate Hudson took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Danny Fujikawa with a sweet cozy photo that showed off her gorgeous ring. Kate Hudson is engaged! The 42-year-old actress shared the happy news with an adorable photo of her and hew new fiance, Danny Fujikawa, 35. In the pic, they were leaning in for a kiss while holding onto each other and standing in front of the ocean as she put her hand on his chest. Her engagement ring could be seen as she flashed a huge smile at her husband-to-be.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

This Week, the Best Dressed Stars Kept Things Classic

Summer 2021’s red carpets were filled with neons and pastels, but this week celebrities went back to black, white, and silver. The Venice Film Festival was the destination of choice for fashion, and the competition for its best outfit was stiff. The grand style began with Penelope Cruz, who introduced her latest movie with Pedro Almodovar, Madres Paralelas, in a Chanel haute couture gown with flamenco flair on opening night. Black mikado with tiers of fabric flounces, the look delivered enough drama to compete with the spectacle on-screen.
BEAUTY & FASHION
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
imdb.com

Meg Ryan Stuns in Sexy Floral Dress During Rare Red Carpet Appearance

You've Got Mail—and it's an update you won't want to miss! On Saturday, Sept. 25, Meg Ryan made a rare public appearance after keeping a relatively low profile over the years. So what inspired the beloved rom-com star to step back into the spotlight, even for just one night? The When Harry Met Sally actress attended the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Opening Gala in Los Angeles. And not that anyone expected anything less from the A-lister, but Meg looked effortlessly chic and elegant on the red carpet, wearing a floor-length dress by Ulyana Sergeenko. The design, which featured a pretty lavender floral print all over, had a flowy silhouette, square neckline...
CELEBRITIES
respect-mag.com

Angela Bassett Closes Out Week of Madame Tussauds Figure Reveals Following Jennifer Hudson & TIffany Haddish Figure Celebrations

Dreams do come true! The icon herself, Angela Bassett, revealed her new wax figure featured at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, capping off an incredible week of other celebrity figure reveals featuring powerhouse female artists Jennifer Hudson and Tiffany Haddish. Bassett is honored to showcase her very first figure to the public at the world’s greatest wax museum.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy