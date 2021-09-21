Portage woman charged with stabbing man

EBENSBURG, Pa. – A Portage woman faces criminal charges, accused of stabbing a man two times during a domestic dispute on Monday, authorities said.

State police in Ebensburg charged Robyn Huschak, 46, of the 1700 block of Springhill Road, with aggravated assault, simple assault and two summary offenses.

According to a criminal complaint, the argument began when Huschak told a man she did not want a child in the house. Police said the argument escalated when Huschak went into the kitchen, retrieved two knives and then stabbed the man in the right hand and lower back, the complaint said.

Huschak threw the knives, and when the man went outside to call 911, she locked him out, the complaint said. Troopers arrived at the scene and took Huschak into custody.

Huschak was arraigned Tuesday by on-call District Judge Michael Zungali, of Hastings and freed after posting bond.