Judge erases conviction of man in fire that killed 5 kids

By Via AP news wire
 7 days ago

A judge on Tuesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who was blamed for a fire that killed five children in 2000 after a new prosecutor said the investigation and trial in suburban Detroit were marred by misconduct.

Juwan Deering will remain in custody while Oakland County prosecutor Karen McDonald decides whether he should face a second trial.

Deering, 50, has served 15 years of a life sentence. McDonald said critical evidence that would have cast doubt on the case was not shared with the defense before trial.

“Everyone is entitled to due process of law," McDonald, a former judge, told Judge Jeffrey Matis.

Children were killed in a fire at a home in Royal Oak Township. Authorities at the time said the fire was revenge for drug debts, though Deering repeatedly declared his innocence. No one could identify him as being at the property.

McDonald said her staff uncovered a video of a police interview with a 13-year-old survivor who had looked at a photo lineup of possible suspects in 2000 and said Deering wasn't involved in the fire.

Separately, jurors and Deering’s lawyer were never told that jail informants won substantial benefits for their testimony against him and in other cases, McDonald said.

Deering is “fully innocent” and “never should have been tried in this case in the first place,” his team at the Innocence Clinic at University of Michigan law school said in a court filing.

Law students earlier had been trying to get a new trial for Deering, arguing that the fire analysis was based on “junk science.” Those requests were unsuccessful in Michigan’s appellate courts.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

Judge kills himself moments before arrest over hidden bathroom camera accusations

A judge killed himself moments before he was to have been arrested on allegations he had a hidden camera that captured images of naked boys in his bathroom.Jonathan Newell, 50, had been on leave from his role as a circuit judge in Maryland’s Caroline County since July after allegations were made against him.When FBI agents arrived at his home in Henderson, Maryland, on Friday morning to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint they found him “suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”The Maryland US Attorney’s Office confirmed that the judge had been pronounced dead at 6.43am.“Maryland State Police will...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Double murderer jailed for shooting dead taxi driver after argument over broken wing mirror

A drug dealer who shot dead a taxi driver after a fight over a broken wing mirror has been jailed for more than 30 years.Ricardo Linton, 46, murdered father-of-four Mohammed Basharat in a "targeted execution" after the pair came to blows during a road rage incident the previous night.The killer walked into the Bradford taxi office, where Mr Basharat, 33, was based, and shot him dead.“You ended his life and brought life-long misery to his family. The pain will stay with them forever," said Mr Justice Lavender in sentencing at the city’s crown court.Jurors had heard that Linton was already...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

