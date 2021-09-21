CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden lays out foreign policy goals, challenge ahead 'is to execute them'

MSNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Alter and Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the importance of Biden's U.N. speech this morning, his political agenda and how his presidency and leadership thus far compare to those of former President Jimmy Carter's. "It's a heavy lift, but Biden has big advantages over not just Jimmy Carter, but other American presidents in that he knows these people and he knows them well and they trust each other."Sept. 21, 2021.

