CCFA cuts ribbon, celebrates 150th anniversary
The Cooke County Fair Association hosted a ribbon cutting for its barn on U.S. 82 as part of its 150th birthday celebration Saturday night. (TOP) Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias directs tra-c ahead of the ribbon cutting; (RIGHT) Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore thanked the crowd of 100-plus for its support of the association; (BOTTOM) Cabie Lamb read a Texas Senate Proclamation secured by her boss, State Senator Drew Springer, and CCFA President David Fogle thanked Cooke County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement for the proclamation he and his Commissioners Court colleagues passed last week.www.gainesvilleregister.com
