CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cooke County, TX

CCFA cuts ribbon, celebrates 150th anniversary

By MIKE EADS/meads@gainesvilleregister.com
Gainesville Daily Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cooke County Fair Association hosted a ribbon cutting for its barn on U.S. 82 as part of its 150th birthday celebration Saturday night. (TOP) Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Tobias directs tra-c ahead of the ribbon cutting; (RIGHT) Gainesville Mayor Tommy Moore thanked the crowd of 100-plus for its support of the association; (BOTTOM) Cabie Lamb read a Texas Senate Proclamation secured by her boss, State Senator Drew Springer, and CCFA President David Fogle thanked Cooke County Precinct 4 Commissioner Leon Klement for the proclamation he and his Commissioners Court colleagues passed last week.

www.gainesvilleregister.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC News

Britney Spears: What to expect from her next conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears' attorney is due in court on Sept. 29 and he said his top priority remains ousting her father, Jamie Spears, from her conservatorship. Jamie Spears has overseen his daughter's finances since the conservatorship was put into place in 2008. He also controlled her personal affairs until 2019, when he stepped down from that role, citing health issues. At that point, professional fiduciary Jodi Montgomery took his place.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Cooke County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Cooke County, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
Gainesville, TX
Government
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
NBC News

Klete Keller, Olympic swimming star, pleads guilty in Capitol riot case

WASHINGTON — Former Olympic swimming star Klete Keller pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge stemming from the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. During a brief appearance in federal court in Washington, he pleaded guilty to a single charge of obstructing an official proceeding, a felony with an estimated sentencing range under federal guidelines of 21 to 27 months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Senate#Ribbon Cutting#Ccfa#State#Commissioners Court

Comments / 0

Community Policy