CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Teichmann beats Kerber to advance at Ostrava Open

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Unseeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland upset sixth-seeded Angelique Kerber of Germany 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the second round of the Ostrava Open. Three-time Grand Slam champion Kerber struggled with her serve, dropping it three times in each set in the first meeting between the two players on the circuit. Teichmann will play Alison Riske of the United States or Fiona Ferro of France in the next round.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal showed his NEW AMAZING LOOK!

Rafael Nadal is recognized as one of the strongest tennis players of all time, as well as one of the greatest athletes in the history of sport, as well as, together with Roger Federer and Novak Dokovic, the most successful tennis player of all time (20 Grand Slam titles out of 28 finals played: 1 Australian Open, 13 Roland Garros of which he holds the absolute record, 2 Wimbledon and 4 US Open).
TENNIS
Reuters

Australian Kyrgios heads home from Laver Cup, unsure of future

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Australian Nick Kyrgios said on Saturday the Laver Cup in Boston was his last event this year and that he was unsure how long he would continue to play professional tennis. Playing for Team World at the men's team event, the mercurial Australian lost his singles...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal: "I will have a family when..."

Rafael Nadal after a long romantic relationship with his girlfriend Maria Francisca Perello, got married on October 19, 2019 with a fairytale wedding. In an interview with Marca, Rafa explained why he and his wife do not yet have children. The Spaniard said: "I keep my commitment to tennis and...
TENNIS
theScore

Ostrava Open roundup: Bencic cruises, Martincova upsets Pavlyuchenkova

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Third-seeded Belinda Bencic cruised past Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Thursday. The Swiss will next Estonia's Anett Kontaveit. Czech wild-card entry Tereza Martincova upset fifth-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) to...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
firstsportz.com

WTA Ostrava Open 2021: Iga Swiatek vs Yulia Putintseva Preview, Head to Head, Prediction, and Live Stream

In the second round of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 6 and the top-seeded Iga Swiatek will be up against World No. 49 Yulia Putintseva. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek will return to the WTA Tour after her 4th round defeat to Olympics Gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the 2021 US Open. The Pole is yet to go past the quarter-finals since her title at the 2021 Italian Open but she has been consistent which has helped her move to a career-high rank of World No. 6.
TENNIS
olympics.com

Sania Mirza enters semi-finals at Ostrava Open tennis

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza moved into the semi-finals of the women’s doubles of the Ostrava Open 2021 in the Czech Republic on Friday. Partnering with the reigning US Open women’s doubles champion Zhang Shuai of China, the Indo-Chinese duo beat Lidziya Marozava of Belarus and Kazakhastan’s Anna Danilina 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 in their quarter-final. The match lasted one hour and 12 minutes.
TENNIS
Sacramento Bee

Swiatek, Kvitova, Kontaveit reach quarters of Ostrava Open

Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ostrava Open on Wednesday with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over unseeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan. The 2020 French Open champion converted three of her seven breakpoints and dropped her serve once to set up a quarterfinal match against either seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan or fellow Pole Magda Linette at the hardcourt indoor tournament.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ostrava Open#Ostrava#Ap
hailstate.com

Broska Beats Two-Time All-American To Advance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Mississippi State's Florian Broska proved he belonged in the main draw of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Fayetteville 15K with an opening round win over two-time All-American Tyler Zink on Wednesday. Broska downed Zink in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 and made the International Tennis Association (ITA) look...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
clevelandstar.com

Sania -Shuai sail into Ostrava Open doubles final

Ostrava [Czech Republic] September 26 (ANI): India's ace tennis star Sania Mirza and her Chinese partner Zhang Shuai sailed into the final of women's doubles of the Ostrava Open 2021 in the Czech Republic. The Indo-Chinese pair defeated the Japanese duo of Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 6-2, 7-5 in...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Fresno Bee

Sakkari, Kontaveit advance to Ostrava Open final

Maria Sakkari upset top-seeded Iga Swiatek 6-4, 7-5 on Saturday to set up a surprise final against Anett Kontaveit at the Ostrava Open. Kontaveit beat two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova 6-0, 6-4. Fourth-seeded Sakkari broke her Polish opponent for a 6-5 lead in the final set before converting her first...
TENNIS
KESQ News Channel 3

2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu awarded wild card into BNP Paribas Open

Reigning US Open Champion Emma Raducanu has been awarded a wild card into the 2021 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. A desert debut you won't want to miss.See you in #TennisParadise, @EmmaRaducanu 🌴 pic.twitter.com/NFHSwGaBfa— BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) September 28, 2021 The BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden starts on Oct. The post 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu awarded wild card into BNP Paribas Open appeared first on KESQ.
INDIAN WELLS, CA
The Independent

Andy Murray cruises into second round at San Diego Open

Andy Murray cruised through to the second round of the San Diego Open with a straight sets win over AmericanDenis Kudla on Tuesday.The 34-year-old Murray, given a wild card entry into the hard-court tournament, beat the 94th-ranked Kudla 6-3 6-2 in a match lasting just 69 minutes.The Scot, currently ranked 109th, will now face a challenging second round match against Norwegian second seed Casper Ruud the world number 10.Murray arrived in San Diego after reaching the quarter-finals at the Moselle Open in Metz last week, his best finish in seven tournaments since his latest comeback in June after lengthy...
SPORTS
abc17news.com

Italy to play Argentina in Europe-South America title game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Italy will play Copa America winner Argentina next June. The inter-continental match is part of governing bodies UEFA and CONMEBOL building closer ties amid power struggles with FIFA over the future of soccer. UEFA confirmed plans on Tuesday to stage the first of three planned editions of the inter-continental game in June at a venue to be confirmed. Naples has been suggested as a possible venue in the stadium now named for Argentina great Diego Maradona. UEFA and CONMEBOL are defending the traditional four-yearly schedule of their tournaments and the World Cup from FIFA’s push for biennial World Cups.
UEFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy