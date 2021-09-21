Teichmann beats Kerber to advance at Ostrava Open

In the second round of the Ostrava Open 2021, World No. 6 and the top-seeded Iga Swiatek will be up against World No. 49 Yulia Putintseva. Top-seeded Iga Swiatek will return to the WTA Tour after her 4th round defeat to Olympics Gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the 2021 US Open. The Pole is yet to go past the quarter-finals since her title at the 2021 Italian Open but she has been consistent which has helped her move to a career-high rank of World No. 6.

