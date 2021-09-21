CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead Aren’t Christina Haack’s Only Exes! See the Reality Star’s Dating History

By Life & Style Staff
Life and Style Weekly
Life and Style Weekly
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JrNL2_0c3doZ0r00
Shutterstock (3)

If you’re a big fan of Christina Haack, it’s likely you’re familiar with the ins and outs of her love life. After all, the longtime Flip or Flop star has had two highly publicized relationships — and breakups — with ex-husbands Tarek El Moussa and Ant Anstead.

However, Christina’s dating history is a bit more complex than most people realize. After splitting from Tarek in January 2017, the Christina on the Coast personality had a brief relationship with contractor Gary Anderson.

According to In Touch, she dated Gary for a few months in March 2017 before things quickly fizzled out. An insider close to the handyman told the publication he didn’t “like being around” Christina’s children Taylor and Brayden, whom she shares with Tarek.

The California native didn’t stay single for too long after Gary. On the 4th of July that year, Christina and businessman Doug Spedding were spotted packing on the PDA during a boating trip. Even so, their relationship was over by October.

Shortly thereafter, news broke that Doug entered an inpatient rehabilitation center for addiction. “Christina supports Doug’s decision to seek treatment and remains in contact to support his recovery,” a source told Us Weekly at the time.

Three months later, Christina and Ant began sparking dating rumors — and by December 2018, they were married! In March 2019, the HGTV fan-favorite announced she and the U.K. native were expecting their first child together. In September, their son, Hudson London Anstead, was born.

Since calling it quits in September 2020, Christina and Ant, who shares children Amelie and Archie with ex-wife Louise Anstead, are committed to making their kids priority No. 1. “They’ve promised to coparent their son respectfully without placing blame on either parent,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style in September 2020. “Custody will be worked out, but Ant doesn’t plan on separating Hudson from his siblings.”

On the heels of her and Ant’s divorce finalizing in June 2021, Christina found love once again with fiancé Joshua Hall.

To learn more about Christina Haack’s complete dating history, scroll through the gallery below!

Comments / 12

Just a Cali girl
5d ago

She’s a very pretty lady, but there’s always been something that is off with her. She’s very much into herself. There’s a reason why her relationships aren’t lasting.

Reply(1)
3
Related
realitytitbit.com

What is Christina Haack's fiance Joshua Hall's age?

Christina Haack has just announced her engagement to Joshua Hall, which has led fans to wonder how old her new fiance is. For her third marriage-to-be, Christina has sealed the engagement deal with her beau Josh in the romantic setting of Montage Los Cabos. Josh put a ring on the...
RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Why Tarek El Moussa Thinks Having Kids With Heather Rae Young Will Be ‘Much Easier’

Dad duty! Tarek El Moussa has two children with Christina Haack — and is ready for more with his fiancée, Heather Rae Young. “When we first met, we kind of talked about how we wouldn’t have kids together,” the Flipping 101 With Tarek El Moussa star, 40, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 16, while promoting season 2 of the HGTV show. “Then she became a stepmom and now she’s obsessed with [my kids], Taylor and Brayden, and she loves being a mom. So recently she’s been hinting at the fact that maybe she does want babies.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Ant Anstead Reveals Why Renee Zellweger Relationship Remained 'Private' for So Long

Ant Anstead and Oscar winner Renee Zellwegger have kept their relationship fairly private since the news broke in June –– but, the Wheeler Dealers host says there's a good reason behind their privacy. "Renee and my relationship is something that's really private," the father of three shared with PEOPLE earlier this week. "It's something I'm not really willing to talk too much about. It's really early in our relationship and I don't want to put any pressure on that."
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

A Candid Look at Christina Haack's Struggle With Multiple Autoimmune Diseases

As the star of HGTV's Flip or Flop and Christina on the Coast, Christina Haack has solidified herself as one of the most prominent stars in television's home-renovation space, and has become quite a well-known public figure. Whether it is for her remarkable work on television, raising three kids and two dogs, or the myriad of other titles she has taken on over the years, it's clear that Christina is a woman of many talents.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

Tarek El Moussa Just Revealed His Lavish Wedding to Heather Rae Young Is Way "Over Budget"

Watch: Tarek El Moussa Spills LAVISH Upcoming Honeymoon Plans. Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa exclusively detailed his upcoming wedding plans (and honeymoon dream destination!) with fiancée Heather Rae Young during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 14. After an "epic" joint bachelor and bachelorette party alongside his Selling Sunset bride-to-be, Tarek confirmed that he's tying the knot in October.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Tarek El Moussa, Heather Rae Young react to Christina Haack's engagement to Joshua Hall

Tarek El Moussa and his soon-to-be wife, Heather Rae Young, offered congratulatory remarks to Christina Haack following the announcement of her engagement. Haack, 38, took to Instagram on Monday to confirm she is engaged to Joshua Hall, who she began dating in the spring. She shared three images of herself and her new husband-to-be along with a video flashing her diamond ring.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Hall
Person
Tarek El Moussa
Person
Ant Anstead
People

Ant Anstead Says He 'Inherited an Extended Family' in Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young

Ant Anstead is dedicated to being the best modern parent he can be — and that's why he has such a good relationship with Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young. The Celebrity IOU: Joyride star, 42, who finalized his divorce from HGTV's Christina Haack in June after less than two years of marriage, has built a strong connection with El Moussa, who was married to Haack from 2009 to 2016 and shares two kids with her: daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6.
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

How much does Tarek make on Flipping 101, HGTV?

A successful real estate agent, Tarek El Moussa found fame from his reality shows, Flip or Flop and Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa where he mentors real estate novices to help them learn the secrets of a successful flip. Of Moroccan descent, El Moussa was born and raised in...
BUENA PARK, CA
survivornet.com

Cancer Twice. COVID. Now Celiac Disease: HGTV Host Tarek El Moussa Learns New Diagnosis with Fiancée at His Side; Support Through a Diagnosis

HGTV star Tarek El Moussa, 40, was recently diagnosed with celiac disease, an autoimmune disease where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage of the small intestine. El Moussa is a two-time cancer survivor, having beaten thyroid and testicular cancers. Having celiac disease increase your risk for some cancers including non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Reality Star#Pda#Us Weekly#Hgtv#Life Style
Popculture

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Cement 3-Month Relationship With Fresh Intimate Selfie

Renee Zellweger is taking her relationship with Ant Anstead to the next level for their three-month anniversary. The 42-year-old British television host shared another selfie with the 52-year-old Academy Award winner, posting a photo of the loved-up couple in black and white on Thursday. Anstead didn't write a caption, letting their content faces speak for themselves.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Tarek El Moussa Breaks His Silence on ‘Flip or Flop’ Fight With Ex-Wife Christina Haack: ‘Never Again’

Not his finest moment. Tarek El Moussa addressed his rumored feud with ex-wife Christina Haack after they shared “choice words” on the set of Flip or Flop in July. “Christina and I, we worked together, wow, for over 10 years now and we’ve been working together as exes for five years now,” the realtor, 40, said during the Tuesday, September 14, episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “As you can imagine, it can be stressful working with an ex and we did have an incident where some choice words were said on both sides and I’m sure we both wish the whole thing never happened. … The whole thing just sucked for everyone involved.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Their Marriage ~Flopped~ but Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s Quotes About Each Other Are Amicable

Flip or Flop’s Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack‘s marriage may have ~flopped,~ but their quotes about each other show their relationship is still amicable. Tarek and Christina wed in 2009 and during their marriage, welcomed two gorgeous children. Their daughter, Taylor, was born in 2010 followed by their son, Brayden, in 2015. After separating in 2016, their divorce was finalized nearly two years later in 2018. Amid their relationship falling apart, the exes have continued working together on their HGTV show, which has 10 seasons under its belt.
RELATIONSHIPS
Life and Style Weekly

Life and Style Weekly

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Life & Style Weekly is your ultimate source for breaking celebrity news and star style www.lifeandstylemag.com

 https://www.lifeandstylemag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy