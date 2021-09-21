CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Cruelty Free and Sweet as Can Be

By Norbert Daniels Jr
blac.media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroiters who want to support Black owned businesses and buy delicious treats free of animal products are in luck this fall. This October, Chantele Jones will be opening up Detroit’s first black-owned vegan bakery, Estella’s Vegan Dessert Boutique. That name is part of a long family legacy. It’s named after...

www.blac.media

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cooking#Long Family#Food Drink#Black#Vegan Dessert Boutique
Ledger-Independent

Ginger Cookies

We were supposed to get the tile backsplash installed in our kitchen yesterday, but my husband, Peter, said he needed to use the kitchen so he
RECIPES
The Independent

North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45...
RECIPES
coastmonthly.com

True Texas chili

Take liberties with this recipe, just don’t add beans. I was raised in a house divided. My father was from Texas; my mother the Midwest. And I grew up eating beans in my chili. The presence of beans didn’t instigate a showdown at the stove or obvious irritation at the table. But now, having lived in Texas more than 25 years, and eaten more bowls of beanless chili than I can count, I wonder how my mom first snuck those beans into the pot or how my parents arrived at this compromise.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
EatThis

The #1 Worst Apple to Cook With, According to a Chef

Fall is apple harvest season and nothing indicates this more than the huge assortment of cooler-season recipes devoted to the fruit. Whether you make fresh apple pie, tart cider, or a crisp topped with melting vanilla ice cream, it's important to know which varieties work best in recipes and which you should avoid.
RECIPES
Kyle Smith

Sugarfire Smokehouse Takes Barbecue To A New Level

bbqPhoto by Wally Gobetz (Creative Commons) Craving some good barbecue? Well, Sugarfire Smokehouse takes the best traditions of the best barbecue cities in the U.S.A. to create a St. Louis style barbecue that’s all its own. Sugarfire Smokehouse is known for back ribs, juicy pulled pork, and some of the best beef brisket in town. This location has also been named Best Barbecue by the Travel Channel, St. Louis Magazine, Feast Magazine, and more. But let's talk about what you care about most: the BBQ!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Tree Hugger

Is Wine Vegan? The Ultimate Guide to Choosing Cruelty-Free Wine

Most wine is not vegan, which may come as a devastating surprise. After all, isn't wine just fermented grapes?. On the contrary, animal-derived products often play a role in winemaking processes. Fining agents like gelatin and isinglass are added to the wine barrel to remove impurities and yeast left over from fermentation. Although these fining agents are eventually removed, the process itself renders the wine non-vegan.
DRINKS
mashed.com

How This Sweet Fruit Can Elevate Your Pork Chops

There's no better comfort food when the weather edges into those crisp, cool late summer nights than a succulent, juicy pork chop nestled next to a mound of buttery mashed potatoes. Most of the time, you'll also see savory, perfectly spiced pork chops paired with roasted apples or applesauce. The idea of combining meat and fruit can be somewhat controversial — let's not forget the whole pineapple and ham on pizza debate. Yet, there's no denying that pork and apples have a special, long-standing relationship. The apple's tart sweetness balances the salty, unctuous meat, creating an unbeatable match for your palette. Per The Old Foodie, this classic pairing is said to date back centuries when pigs roamed freely in apple orchards and gobbled up the wind-fallen fruits from the trees. Farmers also fed their pigs rotting apples, so they wouldn't go to waste, and before sugar was readily available, fruit was often used to sweeten meat dishes or accompany them.
FOOD & DRINKS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Bites: Hershey's No-Bake Chocolate Mousse

On these still-warm days, turning on the oven for a family dessert still seems like a bad idea. This super simple mousse dessert, however, seems like a great idea. Just add butter to the crust mix, milk to the filling mix and drizzle on the chocolate topping and you have a dessert that looks like you spent a lot more time making it than you did (you should chill it for about an hour). Oh, and it’s delicious.
FOOD & DRINKS
Allrecipes.com

How To Extend the Shelf Life of Your Sour Cream by WEEKS

This simple trick will keep the green fuzzies away from your precious tub of dairy. I love sour cream. I know that these days it's far more fashionable to extol the virtues of creme fraiche and yogurt. But for me, there really is nothing that matches the creaminess and tang of good sour cream. Whether it's stirred into a warm sauce (where there is very little chance of it breaking if it's heated gently), dolloped on, well, virtually anything, or making a mayonnaise-based sauce or dressing (paradoxically) lighter, sour cream brings a uniquely spectacular flavor and texture to any party.
FOOD & DRINKS
USA TODAY

Pizza recall: Nestlé recalls DiGiorno pepperoni pizza for misbranding, undeclared soy allergen

Nestlé USA Inc. is recalling nearly 28,000 pounds of its frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza "due to misbranding and undeclared allergens." The pizzas, which were distributed nationwide, contain "textured soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label," the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced in a recall notice Sunday.
FOOD SAFETY
Audacy

McDonald’s brings back a fan-favorite sweet treat for fall

Are you hungry for some sweet treats? McDonald’s has got you covered. Fall has arrived, and there are plenty of pumpkin-spice-flavored autumnal treats to try this year. McDonald’s announced that it’s bringing back a fall favorite to its menu for customers. Food lovers will be able to order its Pumpkin & Creme Pie, according to Delish.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy