CHC Outreach Program Hosts Enrollment Workshops
Crafton Hills College student services team members Frances Southerland- Amsden and Alex Jaco provided a series of five in-person and online enrollment workshops for students missing one or more enrollment steps. They hosted these workshops the week before classes started. In total they served 112 students who all walked away registered for fall classes. Many students, like Joseline Manzano (pictured below with team member Frances Southerland-Amsden), shared that she recently graduated from Orange View High School and almost passed up the opportunity to enroll in classes.www.craftonhills.edu
