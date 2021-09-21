CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Elementary principal on leave after drunken driving arrest

The Associated Press
BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — A suburban Omaha principal is on leave after being charged with drunken driving after rear ending a motorcycle and injuring its driver.

Andrew Miller, 46 of Omaha, was arrested Friday after the crash near 141st and Pacific streets. Motorcyclist Bruce Blaydes, 58, of Omaha, remained in critical condition Tuesday, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The Bellevue schools district said Miller remains on paid leave from his job as principal of LeMay Elementary School, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

According to Douglas County court records, officers noticed that Miller had bloodshot, watery eyes and slurred speech after the Friday evening crash. He refused a preliminary breath test but was arrested after a blood alcohol test was performed at a hospital.

Miller remained jailed Tuesday in lieu of $250,000 bail. Online court records do not show an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

