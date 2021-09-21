CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville Police Arrest 13-Year-Old in Connection with September 14th Lincoln Park Shooting

By Steve Brandy
vermilioncountyfirst.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanville Police have arrested a 13-year-old in connection with the September 14th shooting of a 39-year-old man in Lincoln Park. Police say they spoke Monday, September 20th with the 13-year-old, who admitted to arranging a meeting with the victim, and during that meeting robbing the victim at gunpoint. The suspect stated that during the robbery the victim tried to drive away, and that’s when he shot the man. The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm. The youngster has been charged with armed robbery, and aggravated battery with a firearm. He will be held at the Vermilion County Juvenile Detention Center, awaiting arraignment in Vermilion County Court. The investigation is still ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crimestoppers at (217) 446-TIPS, that’s (217) 446-8477.

vermilioncountyfirst.com

