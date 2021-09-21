CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

FROZEN brings glamour, cash flow, and snow to downtown Buffalo. Only four shows left!

By Peter Hall
buffalorising.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE BASICS: The national re-launch of the cut-short-by-Covid national touring production of the Broadway musical FROZEN presented by Disney Theatrical Productions opened on September 10 and runs for an additional week through September 24, Tuesday through Friday at 7:30 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center, 646 Main Street (1-800-745-3000). www.sheas.org Only four shows left. Note the half-hour earlier than usual start time on Friday. Runtime: 2 hours 15 minutes with one 20 minute intermission.

