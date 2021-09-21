Disk operations on a host: Deleting files using CLI rm, or Remove From Disk, is very slow?

Wise Disk Cleaner is a free disk utility designed to help you keep your disk clean by deleting any unnecessary files. Usually, these unnecessary, or junk files appear as a result of program's incomplete uninstalls, or Temporary Internet Files. It is best if these files are wiped out from time to time, since they may, at some point, use a considerable amount of space on your drives. Wise Disk Cleaner, with its intuitive and easy to use interface, helps you quickly wipe out all the junk files. Using the program is indeed easy. It also works fast when both scanning for files and deleting files. The new Wise Disk Cleaner has more advantages: improved performance, better interface and scans/cleans more thoroughly. Wise Disk Cleaner Free provides lifetime free update service and Unlimited Free technical support.

