Disk operations on a host: Deleting files using CLI rm, or Remove From Disk, is very slow?

By PyromancerJack
vmware.com
 8 days ago

I have a small fleet of ESXi 6.0 hypervisors running a mix of Linux and Windows VMs. The ESXi hosts are Dell C6100s and mostly configured with an SSD boot / ESXi disk, and two spinning disk datastores. There is no RAID, instead we maintain very regular backups of the VMs on an external system. The spinning disks are mostly Western Digital datacentre (gold) drives and usually have very good performance.

communities.vmware.com

#Cli#Disk#Western Digital#Vm#Tb#Vsphere#Ssh#Hv#18 00 38#11 03 24
