Welcome New Employee: Alex Beechko

Serving as Assistant Professor of Anatomy and Physiology and General Biology, Alex Beechko is enthusiastic about the anatomy of vertebrates and the biology of the world around him. Since 2015, he has been dedicated to improving science literacy amongst incoming college students through postings as a laboratory teaching assistant at CSU San Bernardino, as adjunct faculty at Crafton Hills College, and as a full time High School Anatomy and Biology teacher at Notre Dame High School in Riverside. Alex is motivated and inspired to increase the accessibility of scientific education through outreach programs with local four-year universities. He developed a passion for scientific education and believes that he is in the best position to help as many students as possible succeed in pursuit of careers in the sciences.