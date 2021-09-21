Teamsters leave Airgas Ventura after year-long battle with employees trying to oust them

The House just revised their proposed tax changes to help pay for the two big spending bills currently being considered in Congress. Remember these are just PROPOSALS. If either or both of the spending bills don’t pass, they may go back to the drawing board on everything. There are some “experts” shouting that you need to take drastic financial steps BEFORE these become effective to avoid some of the higher taxes, however no one knows if they will even pass and what the final version will be. I just find it interesting to see what they are even proposing.

