Not only is Anderson Cooper a successful and renowned broadcast journalist and political commentator known for his show Anderson Cooper 360° he also belongs to the once illustrious Vanderbilt family in Manhattan. One would believe he is thriving today owing to a large inheritance which is far from the truth. His heiress mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, paid for his college education, and the man has been on his own ever since. He ultimately received a little under $1.5 million from his mother’s estate but plans to take a page from her parenting book and not leave his son Wyatt any ‘pots of gold.

