Thanks to This Genius $25 Wash Bag, I Don’t Have to Touch My Dirty Clothes Again (Before They’re Clean)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. To say my hair and I have been on a longtime journey would be an understatement. As someone who spent her middle school mornings straightening her hair sopping wet (my hairdresser gasped the first time I told her about that), I’ve come a long way. Caring for my hair as an adult is something I take great pride in. From investing in quality hair products to learning how to best treat and protect my 3A curls, I know the power a great hair product holds. However, one product I’ve always been skeptical of is the hair towel. I’ve tried a bunch of them over the years — from the $5 beauty store staples to the curl-specific best-sellers — and have never found they work any better than a regular towel when it came to combating frizz or reducing drying time, so I always wrote them off. That is, until I started getting ads on Instagram for a new (well, new to me) hair towel and decided to give it a try. Say hello to The Hair Towel from Crown Affair.

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO