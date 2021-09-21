CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles County, CA

Sheriff's Captain Announces Bid to Unseat Villanueva

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department captain announced her bid today to replace Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cns#City News Service Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy