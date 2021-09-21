CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
OC Exec Arrested on Indictment in Student Loan Scheme

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 7 days ago
An Orange County business owner was behind bars today in what California Attorney General Rob Bonta said was a “nationwide, multi-year, multimillion-dollar student loan debt relief scam.''

