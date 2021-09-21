CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPower Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

By iPower Inc.
DUARTE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iPower Inc (NASDAQ: IPW) ("iPower" or the "Company"), one of the leading online hydroponic equipment suppliers and retailers in the United States, today announced that it will host its quarterly earnings conference call for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, September 27, 2021, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

