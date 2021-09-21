CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

6-Year-Old Kicked Out Of North Carolina Soccer Game Because Of Her Hair

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CuTOp_0c3djqiT00
Photo: Getty Images

A family in North Carolina said their 6-year-old daughter was told she couldn't play soccer because of her hair.

Darialle Marshmon said her daughter was set to play in a youth soccer game in Hope Mills on Monday (September 20), but before she could participate, officials said the clips and bows in her hair were prohibited, ABC 11 reports.

Even though other children playing on the field had beads on, according to Marshmon, her daughter was told she couldn't play. Marshmon's husband attempted to work with officials to see what could be removed, but the family said, "Nobody even offered a solution for her to play in her game."

"My husband explained to them, this is not beads or headwear, these are ponytail holders, and clips, this is what holds her hair together," she said. "If they removed it, her hair is going to be all over her head."

Hope Mills Parks and Recreation said hair decoration must be "soft material" and gave the family a list of rules and regulations regarding jewelry and hair beads. A spokesperson with the department added that they plan to apologize to the family for how the situation was handled. Marshmon, however, insists that her daughter's hair clips aren't against the rules.

"I want a formal apology to my family and to my daughter," she said. "She went off the field, crying, confused, six years old: 'I don't understand what's wrong with my hair! I've been wearing my hair this way forever.'"

This isn't the first time policies about hair have affected young athletes. Earlier this year, a Durham teenager said she was forced to cut her braids during a high school softball game or else sit out the rest of the innings after umpires said her braided hairstyle with beads violated the uniform policy.

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

North Carolina officer comforts 1-year-old after parents overdose in car

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WRAL/CNN Newsource/WPDE) - A heartbreaking story of drug abuse was captured in a photo. Police in North Carolina photographed an officer comforting a one-year-old boy whose parents had overdosed on heroin. They posted that picture on social media, where it has generated hundreds of comments. Police said somebody...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Only In North Carolina

A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins

North Carolina is home to quite a number of ghost towns found deep in the woods and only accessible by way of a trail cut through the forest. One of the most fascinating ruins you’ll encounter trail side in the Tar Heel State is that of the old Rattlesnake Lodge, near Weaverville and Bull Gap. […] The post A Mysterious Woodland Trail In North Carolina Will Take You To The Original Rattlesnake Lodge Ruins appeared first on Only In Your State.
TRAVEL
TheDailyBeast

Missing Florida 21-Year-Old Found Dead 10 Miles From Her Burned Out Car

A missing 21-year-old woman from Florida was found dead in South Carolina last week, just miles from where authorities discovered her burned out car in a ditch. Fox Carolina reports that Sheridan Wahl, 21, was traveling to visit her father in Myrtle Beach—but never made it to his home. Her mother shared a Facebook post begging for help after Wahl stopped responding to calls. “Please help me find my daughter,” pleaded Kelly DeArment Wahl on Sept. 20. “We haven’t heard from her since 1p and her phone is not picking up.” On Sept. 21, Sheridan’s body was found behind a fire station in Pamplico, South Carolina. A cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy is underway. Sheridan’s car was found charred and buried in a ditch about 10 miles from her body. In a Sept. 23 update on Facebook, Sheridan’s mother wrote that a “full statement will be released pending more information.”
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umpires#Abc 11#Recreation
wpde.com

North Carolina 'funeral home' spreads message for the unvaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WPDE) — A black truck advertising for "Wilmore Funeral Home' delivered a blunt and unexpected message on Sunday in downtown Charlotte. The message on the side of the truck read: "Don't get vaccinated," according to CNN. The Charlotte ad agency decided to ditch traditional marketing strategies and took...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CharlotteObserver.com

6-year-old couldn’t play soccer because of ‘culturally biased’ hair rules, NC mom says

A 6-year-old wasn’t allowed to play a recreational soccer game in Eastern North Carolina because her hair clips violated the rules, her mom said. Da’Raille Marshmon said officials asked her daughter to remove the clips before a youth soccer game on Monday organized by the Town of Hope Mills Parks and Recreation Department. Hope Mills is about 74 miles south of Raleigh.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

GABBY PETITO: Couple that camped next to Laundrie family at FL park says 'they kept to themselves'

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A couple that camped next to Brian Laundrie and his family at a Florida park earlier this month said the Laundries “kept to themselves” before leaving their campsite. The new report comes as authorities continue their manhunt for Laundrie, 23, who was last seen by his parents over two weeks ago after returning to Florida from a cross-country trip without fiancée Gabby Petito, 22, who was later found dead in Wyoming.
FLORIDA STATE
viralhatch.com

Photo of a soccer player sharing her similarity with one-year-old fan goes viral.

Not everyone is born the same. We all have our own differences. I have a weird left rib that comes out of my lower chest making it look like a bump. When my wife saw it for the first time she could not help but wonder and ask me about it. It’s not a deficiency. It’s simply genetics. My mother has it and so does my younger uncle. It’s something that we picked up from previous generations. But I am not ashamed of it at all.
SOCCER
Yes Weekly

North Carolina celebrates 30 years of dance

The NC Dance Festival has announced plans for the celebration of its 30th Anniversary Season. Each year, the NC Dance Festival, a program coordinated by Greensboro-based Dance Project, brings professional modern and contemporary dance choreography from NC artists to audiences across the state. “Our 2020 season looked much different than...
GREENSBORO, NC
BET

Family Demands Apology After 6 Year Old's Hair Bars Her From Soccer

A North Carolina mother has demanded a formal apology from officials who banned her 6-year-old daughter on Monday (Sept. 20) from playing in a soccer match because of the clips in her hair. "She went off the field, crying, confused, six years old: 'I don't understand what's wrong with my...
KIDS
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
624
Followers
375
Post
165K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy