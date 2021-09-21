'Scary': John King reacts to memo from Trump lawyer

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 8 DAYS AGO