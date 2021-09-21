CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

'Scary': John King reacts to memo from Trump lawyer

The Press
 8 days ago
A two-page memo from former President Trump's attorney John Eastman reveals how they planned to have former Vice President Mike Pence overturn the 2020 election.

The Guardian

Trump plans to sue to keep White House records on Capitol attack secret

Donald Trump is preparing to sue to block the release of White House records from his administration to the House select committee scrutinizing the 6 January attack on the Capitol by claiming executive privilege, potentially touching off an extended legal battle over disclosure. The former president also expects top aides...
POTUS
The Atlantic

Trump May Not Have to Steal 2024

Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent a pro-Trump plot to pervert the 2024 election?. But along with that question, here’s another: Are constitutionally committed Americans doing all they can to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2024 election fair and square?. The Biden administration’s numbers are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Robert Costa, author of the bombshell book ‘Peril,’ says Trump will run in 2024 for 'vengeance'

Washington Post national political reporter, Robert Costa, joined Stephanie Ruhle for a deep dive look into the final days of the Trump presidency and what happened at the White House during the Capitol riot. "This was a concerted effort by the president, by his advisers, by his outside allies like Steve Bannon to force a reckoning on January 6th," he says.Sept. 27, 2021.
POTUS
Washington Post

How the Jan. 6 probe could unearth sordid new details about the Trump coup memo

In a welcome development, the Biden administration is leaning in the direction of releasing information from the executive branch that has been demanded by the House select committee investigating the mob attack on the Capitol. As The Post reports, the White House wants to “err on the side of disclosure...
POTUS
Fox News

Trump makes history as former president — He is the most powerful and sought-after endorser in the history of American politics

Former President Trump’s endorsement is hands-down the most sought after in the Republican Party, and Trump isn’t disappointing. The former president – eight months removed from the White House – remains extremely popular and influential with Republican voters and politicians as he aims to continue playing a kingmaker’s role in the GOP.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Right-wing media helped elevate the Trump coup memo’s author before Jan. 6

This article has been updated. We now know that Donald Trump’s scheme to steal the 2020 election was put into writing, and we can all read it. Call it the Trump coup memo: John Eastman, a lawyer representing Trump, wrote a memo outlining how Vice President Pence could supposedly subvert Trump’s election loss in Congress on Jan. 6, the day of the violent mob assault on the Capitol.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump lawyer outlined plan to overturn election in newly disclosed memo

By any fair measure, John Eastman is not a household name. But in far-right circles, he's earned a reputation as a Republican lawyer willing to make unusual arguments. Eastman's background may suggest a degree of credibility. He clerked for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, for example, before taking on prominent roles at the Federalist Society and the Claremont Institute. He was even the dean of a law school in California.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Trump Campaign Admitted in Internal Memo That Outlandish Election Conspiracy Was BS

Days before a team of lawyers associated with Donald Trump publicly espoused a number of bizarre conspiracy claims surrounding the presidential election that had occurred two weeks prior, Trump campaign staff prepared a memo concluding that the theories were false. The existence of the memo was revealed in a defamation lawsuit against the Trump campaign brought by an ex-employee of the voting machine company at the center of the conspiracies.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
Washington Post

Republicans cannot duck responsibility for Trump

It makes for uncomfortable TV. Republicans get really grumpy. Republicans who enabled former president Donald Trump right up to the 2020 election — or beyond — do not like to admit complicity in the rise of a dangerous authoritarian movement. That, however, does not mean the rest of us should forgive and forget.
POTUS
