(EGRNF, EGRNY) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your China Evergrande Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"). The class action is on behalf of shareholders who purchased loanDepot common stock pursuant or traceable to February 16, 2021, initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than November 8, 2021.

