Economy

(EGRNF, EGRNY) Alert: Did You Lose Money on Your China Evergrande Group Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

By Johnson Fistel, LLP
 8 days ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by China Evergrande Group ("Evergrande" or the "Company") (OTC: EGRNF, EGRNY). On September 15, 2021, Reuters published an article Titled "Explainer: How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose...

