tab32 Upgrades Patient-First Dental PMS System, Unveils New UX And Website
ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32, the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced a complete overhaul of its dental practice management system (PMS), including a reimagined user experience (UX) and powerful new features to deliver a true, unified patient-first experience. The company also unveiled a new website to enable dental professionals, DSOs, and patients to quickly and easily explore its offerings.www.thepress.net
