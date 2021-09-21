tab32 Upgrades Patient-First Dental PMS System, Unveils New UX And Website

Avenue Dental Plan in Las Vegas is bypassing the conventional dental-insurance industry and returning key dental decisions to patients and their dentists. It’s a concept whose time is long overdue, and Avenue Dental Plan brings a real sense of urgency to the dental plan industry. Founded by a couple of dentists who were frustrated watching patients in pain decline treatment because it was not covered, or was only partially covered, by their dental insurance or discount plan, the pair decided to offer treatment that did not have an infinite fine-print list of exclusions. Avenue Dental Plan offers immediate benefits to anyone who signs up for membership.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO