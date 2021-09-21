CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
tab32 Upgrades Patient-First Dental PMS System, Unveils New UX And Website

ROCKLIN, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32, the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, full-service technology platform, today announced a complete overhaul of its dental practice management system (PMS), including a reimagined user experience (UX) and powerful new features to deliver a true, unified patient-first experience. The company also unveiled a new website to enable dental professionals, DSOs, and patients to quickly and easily explore its offerings.

#Pms#Electronic Health Record#Data Management#Mobile Payments#Rocklin#Specialty Dental Brands#Lightwave Dental#Smile Dental Services#Ux#Tab32#Dso#Ehr#Open Data Warehousing#Xrays#University Of California
