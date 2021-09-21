CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can tour four new model homes ranging from 1,733- to 2,422-square-feet at Alicante.

Frontier Communities Rolls Out Brand New Home Designs in Victorville. VICTORVILLE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening for Alicante, the latest collection of new homes by Frontier Communities, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 12849 Echo Valley Street off the 395 Freeway in Victorville, the community's four model homes showcasing never-before-seen Frontier floor plans will be open for public tours.

