On Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public can tour four new model homes ranging from 1,733- to 2,422-square-feet at Alicante.

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– An all-inclusive new playground opened on Sunday for children of all abilities to play together. LuBird’s Light Playground celebrates its grand opening at the Stanley Marketplace. (credit: CBS) The playground features a completely smooth surface, no woodchips or sand, and plenty of ramps to make moving around easy. There is a swing and trampoline for wheelchairs and special colors and sounds for sensory feedback. (credit: CBS) The woman behind the park made it her mission to create the space when her own child with special needs couldn’t play with her siblings on traditional playgrounds. “We’re so excited for all the children to be able to play and learn from each other, kids of all abilities, disabilities and typical abilities… it’ll just be a dream come true,” said Juliet Dawkins, Exec. Director of LuBird’s Light Foundation. (credit: CBS) Organizers hope that if the park is popular enough, they can build more in the future.

AURORA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO