Frontier Communities Rolls Out Brand New Home Designs in Victorville

By Frontier Communities
The Press
The Press
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

VICTORVILLE, Calif., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The grand opening for Alicante, the latest collection of new homes by Frontier Communities, will be held Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Located at 12849 Echo Valley Street off the 395 Freeway in Victorville, the community's four model homes showcasing never-before-seen Frontier floor plans will be open for public tours.

The Press

The Press

