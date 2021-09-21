Frontier Communities Rolls Out Brand New Home Designs in Victorville

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If you prefer a more hands-off approach to cooking, then a slow cooker is a staple you'll want in your kitchen. And if you previously thought that these appliances sacrifice form for function, think again: Crockpot just proved you wrong. The brand is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, and to celebrate the occasion, they debuted slow cookers in new designs. The company describes this series as heritage-meets-modern, with rich, earthy tones. "Powder painted and tinted stainless applications add visual complexity, elevating this series from traditional Crockpots," the brand announced in a press release. The latest collection includes four different sizes in addition to café mocha, mushroom, woodgrain, and copper colorways that are seriously eye-catching. Ahead, shop the entire launch.

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO