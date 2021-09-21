CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UW System Surpasses Goal Of Teaching 75 Percent Of Fall Classes In-Person

wpr.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Wisconsin System says 85 percent of its fall undergraduate classes are being taught in person. That's above the 75 percent in-person goal set in February. The percentage of in-person classes varies by campus. According to UW System data, UW-La Crosse tops the list with 94 percent of undergraduate classes being taught face-to-face. UW-Superior has the lowest in-person rate, at 65 percent, though a UW press release states that's by design.

www.wpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
wisconsin.edu

UW System returns to pre-pandemic levels of in-person instruction for Fall 2021

MADISON, Wis.—University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson announced today that the System has returned to pre-pandemic levels of in-person undergraduate instruction for Fall 2021 while prioritizing the health and safety of the campus community. Systemwide, 85 percent of undergraduate courses are being delivered in person, he said. That exceeds...
MADISON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

UW System Vaccination Rates Vary Widely

New student COVID-19 vaccination rates have been published by the University of Wisconsin System. The rates vary widely from the highest, where 91 percent of students are fully vaccinated against the virus at UW-Madison, to the lowest, where 38 percent of students are fully vaccinated against it at UW-Parkside. UW...
wisconsin.edu

UW System enrollment drops 1% for the fall semester, according to initial estimates

MADISON, Wis.—The University of Wisconsin System today released an initial fall 2021 enrollment estimate of 163,708 students, an estimated 1 percent decrease compared to fall 2020 based on initial first-day figures. UW System typically discloses only final fall enrollment figures, and typically later in the semester, but is again announcing...
MADISON, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Keep Tommy As UW System President

UW System Board of Regents President Edmund Manydeeds has named a presidential search committee to help select the next UW System president. A UW System press release said: “The committee will schedule listening sessions at UW System’s 13 universities in September, when additional faculty, staff and students will be invited to participate.” This search committee comes after a disastrous search effort in 2020. That failure resulted in the Board of Regents beseeching former Wisconsin GOP Governor Tommy Thompson to take over as interim president in July, 2020.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
uwosh.edu

UW Oshkosh welcomes first-year class increase among largest in UW System

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh this fall welcomed a class of first-year students to its Oshkosh campus 6.5% larger than that of a year ago, according to preliminary enrollment estimates released this week. That increase in newcomers is the third largest increase among the 13 UW System schools relative to...
OSHKOSH, WI
cwbradio.com

Enrollment at UW-System Schools Dropped 1%

(AP) Enrollment at University of Wisconsin System schools dropped 1% this fall compared with a year ago when it was down 2%. The university reported the preliminary figures on Wednesday. Enrollment was up 6% at the flagship Madison campus, an increase of 2,564 students over last year. But it was...
COLLEGES
madison

In-person classes at UW-Madison come back in full force. Will they last?

The first day of class for UW-Madison students enrolled in International Health and Global Society with professor Richard Keller started two minutes late. Keller had to make an unplanned trip back to his office to pick up an adapter that would connect his laptop computer to the projector screen. He usually carries a spare adapter in his backpack but, as he explained to students before briefly dashing out, he hadn’t done this in a while — 546 days, in fact, since he last taught in person.
MADISON, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thompson
WBAY Green Bay

U.W. System schools report in-person classes are back to pre-pandemic numbers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Nearly all of the classes being taught currently on University of Wisconsin campuses across the state are in person, bouncing back from last year when nearly all went remote as COVID-19 spread across the state. Interim U.W. System President Tommy Thompson announced the results Tuesday. In...
MADISON, WI
royalpurplenews.com

Search begins for new UW System president

The search for the next UW president moved along throughout the state of Wisconsin through search committee listening sessions held across various universities in Wisconsin. On Aug. 20th 2021 the search committee of the University of Wisconsin System was called into action to find the eighth president for the UW system.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW System, WCTS credit transfer agreement reached

MILWAUKEE - The University of Wisconsin System and the Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) signed an agreement, announced Sept. 22, that makes it easier for students to transfer up to 72 credits between the two higher education systems. The agreement, effective Sept. 1, meets a statutory requirement that the two...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw System#Uw Oshkosh#Uw La Crosse#Uw Superior#Uw Madison#Uw Platteville#Uw Whitewater#Uw Milwaukee#Uw Parkside#Uw Stout
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley College starts fall quarter with limited in-person classes

Yakima Valley College begins its first day of classes for the fall quarter Monday. Most classes will remain online only, but a limited number of hybrid classes will bring some students back to campus. This quarter, certain theater, music and clay classes will have in-person components, as well as some...
YAKIMA, WA
mcccagora.com

Middle College returns to in-person classes

As virtual learning comes to a close, the Middle College is welcoming students back to campus for a normal school year. The first day back was Sept. 7. All students were on campus for in-person classes. Previously, MCMC was offering blended and online options. “Very motivating and definitely a sense...
COLLEGES
thecrcconnection.com

Faculty discuss returning to teach on-ground classes

After more than a year of being done online, about 10% of Cosunmes River College’s courses return as hybrid classes on-ground this fall. Among the classes that returned to campus are some of the photography classes, music performance classes, theater classes, television production and automotive classes. Theater Arts Professor Martin...
COLLEGES
cobbcountycourier.com

KSU fundraising reaches 217 percent of goal

Kennesaw State University announced Friday in a news release posted to the KSU website that the university had a very successful FY2021 fundraising cycle, and in fact had reached 217 percent of its goal for the year. According to the news release, in the two years spanning 2019 to 2021,...
KENNESAW, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy