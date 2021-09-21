UW System Surpasses Goal Of Teaching 75 Percent Of Fall Classes In-Person

The first day of class for UW-Madison students enrolled in International Health and Global Society with professor Richard Keller started two minutes late. Keller had to make an unplanned trip back to his office to pick up an adapter that would connect his laptop computer to the projector screen. He usually carries a spare adapter in his backpack but, as he explained to students before briefly dashing out, he hadn’t done this in a while — 546 days, in fact, since he last taught in person.

