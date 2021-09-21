UW System Surpasses Goal Of Teaching 75 Percent Of Fall Classes In-Person
The University of Wisconsin System says 85 percent of its fall undergraduate classes are being taught in person. That's above the 75 percent in-person goal set in February. The percentage of in-person classes varies by campus. According to UW System data, UW-La Crosse tops the list with 94 percent of undergraduate classes being taught face-to-face. UW-Superior has the lowest in-person rate, at 65 percent, though a UW press release states that's by design.www.wpr.org
Comments / 0