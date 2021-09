(Anchorage) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today announced that hundreds of medical personnel are coming to Alaska to assist the State’s health care facilities. Nearly 300 registered nurses and more than 100 certified nursing assistants or patient care technicians are among the health care workers expected to arrive soon in Alaska under an $87 million contract between the State of Alaska and the federal General Services Administration. The incoming health care workers, the first of whom are expected to arrive in Alaska next week, are part of a comprehensive support plan for Alaska’s health care system, finalized this week by the Dunleavy Administration for medical facilities strained by an influx of COVID-19 patients.

