The best men’s fall fashion pieces for 2021

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

We’re often wrapped up in women’s fashion around here, but it’s time to stop neglecting men during this, the golden season for fashion of all genders.

Below you’ll find some of our favorite masculine looks available right now that feel on trend yet timeless, stylish yet comfortable, and perfect for building a capsule wardrobe that lets you mix and match pieces for easy dressing all autumn long. If you don’t see anything that catches your eye right away, make sure to check back as we add more as the weather cools down.

ASOS DESIGN harrington shacket in green check with zip through

Plaids are a must-have for fall, and we will suggest more than this piece to fill your closet’s quota further down. First up is this great lightweight jacket that’s easy to throw over a tee shirt or pile on as a fantastic layering piece as the weather cools down.

Camper Walden Ankle boots

Sleek, well-made, and comfortable, these boots are the ideal basic for everyday wear throughtout autumn. They’re also on sale for just $216 and only available online, so don’t hesitate to snatch them up.

Men's Chamois Shirt, Traditional Fit

Another great layering piece is this traditional fit chamois from LL Bean. It comes in tall or regular sizing, five great versatile shades, and it’s made of the heaviest weight flannel the company carries so it can substitute as a jacket on its own when the weather is just starting to cool down and you need something to toss over a tee shirt.

The Performance Chino | Uniform

SUPIMA® Shawl-Collar Cardigan Sweater

There’s something deeply mature and sophisticated about a man in a shawl-collar sweater, and this one from Banana Republic enhances that look further by using soft, strong, American-grown SUPIMA® cotton that promises to become an heirloom piece that lasts decades. It’s even machine washable!

Levi’s Western Fit Jeans

Which little boy didn’t daydream about growing up to someday be a cowboy at least once? Live out that fantasy now, no horse required, with these stylish jeans that look tough, fit great, and will have all the ladies swooning as you saunter by in your Levi’s.

Dr. Martens 1460 Men’s Abruzzo Leather Lace Up Boots

For a classic boot that isn’t boring or black, try these top-rated eight eye Docs in oxblood to add just a touch of color to your look. Make sure to grab some of the company’s protective balm to keep them looking fresh as you break them in.

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

The bestselling item on Huckberry’s website is the waxed trucker jacket, a timeless necessity for any man who wants a weather-resistant jacket that looks effortlessly cool while keeping you toasty in plummeting outdoor temperatures. As the company explains, it’s much like good quality leather or denim that only gets better with age or, as they say, “wears in, not out.”

Mens Halloween Ghost Print Loose Light Casual Short Sleeve Shirts

Well, this is a fall fashion guide and without Halloween, what good is fall? Get in the haunted spirit with this fun and campy shirt that will look cool in every season, especially paired with a leather jacket. And speaking of...

Bristol Leather Jacket - Red Lining

A leather biker jacket never goes out of style. Never. Invest in a cool, red-lined one with this Straight To Hell beauty.

Men’s Maplewood Hooded Flannel Shirt Jacket

Here’s some more of that flannel we promised, this time in a great jacket that can look “working man tough” or “fresh outta band practice” depending on how you style it.

Men's J.M. Haggar® Premium Classic-Fit Stretch Suit Jacket

Going somewhere nice? You’ll want a suit for that. Get one that fits well, moves with you thanks to stretch fabric, and costs under $120 when you buy now.

Blue Cowboy Scarf

Like the western jeans above, we love the cowboy flair this scarf offers up. The blue and neutral tones will look great on a variety of outfits, and you can unfurl it to show off your impeccable taste with this masterful conversation piece.

Motörhead Eat The Rich Vintage T-Shirt

Lemmy may have Jack and Coked his way off this mortail coil, but we’ll never seen another rocker do it harder, faster, and louder than the infamous Motörhead front man. Honor his legacy and reveal a touching message with this impossibly cool “Eat The Rich” shirt; just make sure you can name a song other than “Ace Of Spades” in case someone pulls out a pop quiz.