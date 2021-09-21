The Equalizer: Season One

It’s a big, busy world out there that moves on its own terms and slows down for no one, which is a lesson that ten year old Tom is slowly learning the hard way. It just doesn’t seem to ever stick in. HBO Max’s Ten Year Old Tom is about the random, unpredictable nature of life and how it can often be difficult to remain optimistic in the face of such doubt. Tom has good intentions and he’s eager to get the most out of life through his limited perspective, but every turn that Tom takes is complimented with an avalanche of chaos. Tom only wants to live, grow, and learn, but the unconventional lessons that life instills in him has him worried about his future and if he’ll ever get out of this world alive.

