Watch Now: The future of extracurricular activities

Quad Cities Onlines
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool is back in session. Amidst confusion over in-school mask mandates, remote schooling and hybrid learning, what happened to student's beloved extracurricular activities? What is the future for orchestra, speech and debate, school musicals, marching band and all aspects of a full education? Interviews with school staff about the changes they made during the pandemic, and what they are most excited about upon their return to the classroom. Source by: Stringr.

qconline.com

