CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Angry Lady Demands One Billion GB Of Email Storage

Cheezburger
Cheezburger
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The issue with the everyone's total technological illiteracy is that sometimes people ask for, nay demand a technological feature that doesn't exist, shouldn't exist or would cost millions of dollars to make exist. It's as if a customer was screaming down your throat demanding you put a recliner in a paper bag. It just doesn't reflect reality. For another one, here's a coworker who demanded a mathematically impossible computer and got proven incompetent.

cheezburger.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X 500 GB storage expansion card spotted on French retailer

A smaller Xbox Series X and S expansion card may open up the console's storage options soon. Xbox Squad, a French Xbox news site, says it caught word of a new official expansion card on the way (as spotted by VGC) and it even shared an image of a store listing for the new card on French gaming retailer Micromania. The image lists the price of the 500 GB card as €154.99 (roughly $180 or £130) and says its release date is set for November 14, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Las Vegas Herald

Solar Storage Batteries Market Positive Demand Outlook, Supportive Valuations | Samsung SDI, LG Energy Solution, Tesla, Sacred Sun

Global Solar Storage Batteries Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Solar Storage Batteries market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Solar Storage Batteries market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
albuquerquenews.net

Intuit buys email, database company Mailchimp for $12 billion

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California: California-based Intuit, known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software, including TurboTax and QuickBooks, announced that it will purchase digital marketing company Mailchimp for some $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal. The company said the purchase, the largest in its history, is expected to be completed...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
investing.com

How Web 3.0 Decentralized Cloud Storage System Is Changing The Internet One Node At A Time

Bitcoin and its underlying technology, the Blockchain, has undoubtedly shaken up the world of finance forever. The creation of a universal, immutable, and decentralized ledger for value transactions has been a completely pivotal innovation for the world financial industry. The same can be said for Ethereum, smart contracts, and how they are shaping what is becoming the new version of the internet, the Web 3.0.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illiteracy
CNET

iPhone 13's starting storage is finally one we can recommend

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple is doubling the minimum capacity of the iPhone 13 and the maximum capacity of the iPhone 13 Pro, the company said at its product event on Tuesday. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13...
CELL PHONES
WNCY

UK’s first green gilt headed for record $123 billion demand

LONDON (Reuters) – Investors have placed more than 90 billion pounds ($123 billion)in orders for Britain’s first green government bond, one of the bookrunners on the transaction said on Tuesday — a figure which would exceed all previous records for British government debt sales. Books opened on the 0.875% July...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Grandmother, 91, who became the first person in the world to get an approved Covid vaccine gets her booster dose and urges un-jabbed public to 'go for it'

A British grandmother who became the first person in the world to get a Covid vaccine outside of a clinical trial today received a booster jab, as the UK continues rolling out top-up doses. Margaret Keenan, 91, who likes to be called Maggie, returned to University Hospital Coventry in Warwickshire...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Bank and community raise $71,000 for elderly man who accidentally paid wrong person

An 88-year-old great-grandfather no longer faces the prospect of losing his home, after his community and a bank came together to raise $71,400 (£37,900) after he mistakenly transferred his funds to the wrong person.Gordon Layton, from Bundaberg, Queensland, Australia, had been trying to transfer the large sum of money to pay for a house that had been moved onto a block of land that he owned.By accident, Mr Layton moved the funds from his ING bank account to the wrong ANZ account on 14 June.Within hours of the transaction Mr Layton and his daughter, Jacqui Morrison-White, realised the error...
ACCIDENTS
missmillmag.com

How To Write An Angry Email Professionally

This post may contain affiliate links for your convenience. This means if you make a purchase, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Please view my full disclosure policy for more information. In today’s world, digital communication skills are incredibly important. It doesn’t matter what age...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
bostonnews.net

The Next 10 Years To See Innovation Paving The Way For Growth Of Lysosomal Storage Diseases Market (US$ 14.36 Billion)

The Lysosomal Storage Diseases Market is destined to reach US$ 14.36 Billion at a CAGR of 10% between 2026. The healthcare vertical is moving the gadget-way. The current scenario is such that one need not make appointments for weeks/months for being treated. The real-time diagnosis and course of treatment could be possible. This simultaneous monitoring and treatment are bound to take the healthcare industry by storm in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
imore.com

One measly minute of 4K ProRes video eats 6GB of an iPhone 13 Pro's storage

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro will see 6GB of storage disappear for every minute of ProRes video it records. Apple already prevents 128GB iPhones from recording 4k ProRes. We're now just a day away from Apple bringing iPhone 13 to the masses, but those who are buying an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max to take advantage of the promised ProRes video support ought to keep one thing in mind — that video's going to be huge!
CELL PHONES
techgig.com

This Indian lady will now lead Cisco over its $3.3 billion business area

Cisco announced this morning that current security boss Gee Rittenhouse will step down and that Shaila Shankar, who leads the company's cloud and network security team, will take over the $3.3 billion. business. area. In an email to staff this morning, Cisco EVP for security and collaboration Jeetu Patel announced...
BUSINESS
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: No one deserves a billion dollars

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg: arguably some of the most recognizable names in the modern world. Known for being billionaires, these men (among others) have managed to take advantage of capitalism to its fullest for the sake of their own personal profit and wellbeing. Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, is currently the world’s richest person with a net worth of $200.6 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon employees, such as delivery drivers and warehouse workers, make a meager $15 an hour. While employees are being overworked and underpaid, Bezos is sitting in his $165 million house with more money in his bank account than he could ever realistically spend within his lifetime. Instead of spending $5.5 billion traveling to space on July 20, 2021, Bezos could have used that same amount of money to prevent 37.5 million people from starving this year.
BUSINESS
PIX11

Are your old video games worth anything?

Top-quality games of yesteryear are currently selling for big bucks at auction, with such titles as “The Legend of Zelda” and “Super Mario 64” going for $870,000 and $1.56 million, respectively, at auctions earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
Cheezburger

Cheezburger

Brooklyn, NY
25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

 https://www.cheezburger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy