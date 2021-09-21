Angry Lady Demands One Billion GB Of Email Storage
The issue with the everyone's total technological illiteracy is that sometimes people ask for, nay demand a technological feature that doesn't exist, shouldn't exist or would cost millions of dollars to make exist. It's as if a customer was screaming down your throat demanding you put a recliner in a paper bag. It just doesn't reflect reality. For another one, here's a coworker who demanded a mathematically impossible computer and got proven incompetent.cheezburger.com
