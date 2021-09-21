Angry Lady Demands One Billion GB Of Email Storage

Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg: arguably some of the most recognizable names in the modern world. Known for being billionaires, these men (among others) have managed to take advantage of capitalism to its fullest for the sake of their own personal profit and wellbeing. Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, is currently the world’s richest person with a net worth of $200.6 billion. Meanwhile, Amazon employees, such as delivery drivers and warehouse workers, make a meager $15 an hour. While employees are being overworked and underpaid, Bezos is sitting in his $165 million house with more money in his bank account than he could ever realistically spend within his lifetime. Instead of spending $5.5 billion traveling to space on July 20, 2021, Bezos could have used that same amount of money to prevent 37.5 million people from starving this year.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO