Staying at a hotel is supposed to be carefree. From the complementary robes to the plush linens to the minibar stocked with goodies, a luxurious hotel room can make your getaway all the more relaxing and enjoyable, even if it's a work trip. But, though you may not want to think about it, the truth is, hotel rooms are teeming with germs, and not only that, but they could potentially be housing bed bugs, too.

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO