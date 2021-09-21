In London, Showgoers Share the Proper Way to Style Statement-Making Prints

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fall is just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to try out a new look for the season. Katie Holmes, a high heel devotee, is certainly taking this to heart. Instead of, say, her favorite Bottega mules, the stylish star was spotted in New York City this weekend wearing a city-ready take on the classic cowboy boot. Her pair is sleek, discreet, and can be worn with just about anything. (Though she did, indeed, style them with denim.)

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO