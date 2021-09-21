CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Patients With Advanced Tumors May Benefit From Genomic Profiling Testing Than Previously Thought

By Skylar Jeremias
ajmc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolymerase chain reaction–based comprehensive genomic profiling testing provided useful information for more than 94% of samples, including 81% of samples that normally would not have been tested, suggesting that more patients may benefit from CGP testing than anticipated. Use of an optimized polymerase chain reaction–based comprehensive genomic profiling (PCR-CGP) test...

www.ajmc.com

