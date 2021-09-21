CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Joshua promises to avenge Tony Bellew defeat in Oleksandr Usyk clash

By Ben Davies
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
Anthony Joshua has vowed to avenge Tony Bellew's 2019 defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday night.

'AJ' is making another defence of his unified world heavyweight titles at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in front of a capacity crowd.

Usyk is an extremely dangerous opponent, and already has heavyweight pedigree having defeated Derek Chisora back in October last year.

But Joshua has vowed to avenge the defeat of former cruiserweight Bellew in the main event, but has admitted that no comparisons can be drawn.

"I'm quite physically conditioned and mentally conditioned so, big occasion and big pressure," Joshua told Sky Sports Box Office at the media workout.

Anthony Joshua worked out to media on Tuesday evening

"Bellew was at a different stage in his career when he took the fight, and I am currently at a different stage in mine so what it means to me is probably different to what it meant to him.

"Bellew put up a great fight against him and he come up short at the end of the day which happens in boxing, but at the end of the day for me I am going to try and reverse everything that happened to Bellew and make everything work in my favour.

For me I feel like I have nothing left if I do not get a win, so for me this is not the end of the road but the start of a new chapter."

Joshua could face one of the toughest challenges of his career in Usyk, who has an undisputed cruiserweight title to his name.

And he has previewed the contest, labelling the contest as a "fight for the brain" as he comes in to the clash lighter in weight.

Who will win- Joshua or Usyk? Let us know in the comments section below.

"I'm looking trim for this fight. I'm fighting a guy who is a 12-round fighter. So it would be silly of me to go in there bulky with my muscles screaming for oxygen," he told Sky Sports.

"I've been training like a 15-round fighter in this camp. I will be well-conditioned to fight. That is key. What happens when I train that way? My body adapts and takes its natural form. This is the form it has taken.

"Movement means you are never stationery to get hit. Movement is important. Concentration - when you want to [punch], you lock in, then make a move. You have to make sure your brain works. That can be mentally fatiguing so I am sharpening the mind so that I can concentrate for the 12 rounds.

"Also I practice having the ability to [punch] four times, not just once. It's a fight for the brain. Knowing what you've got in front of you and knowing how to deal with it.

"You can either be aggressive, corner [him], throw everything at it. Or take your time, be clever, then knock [him] out."

Joshua was set to face domestic rival Tyson Fury in an undisputed clash this summer, but talks broke down.

Fury was forced to face famous foe Deontay Wilder in a trilogy, despite previously admitting he was "never optimistic" that he would get the chance to face Joshua.

