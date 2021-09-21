CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
My grandmother left me an inheritance. The executor of her will, won't release the funds what can I do?

Generally, an executor can't unilaterally make distributions from a probate estate without court approval. Further, that court approval can't be granted until the assets are fully administered, taxes and professionals have been paid, creditors claims have been resolved, and the estate assets have been marshaled. You will want to confirm whether the estate is in a position that a petition for distribution could be filed.

