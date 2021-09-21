My grandmother left me an inheritance. The executor of her will, won't release the funds what can I do?

Medical stethoscope with red paper heart on white surfaceKarolina Grabowska. Hello. I choose to be anonymous. I need advice. I suffer from severe Crohn's disease ., Back in 2012, I had 6" of my colon removed. I currently wear a colonoscopy bag. My dilemma is that my surgeon originally told me that because I have rectal scar tissue, He will be able to find a colleague that is an expert on removing the scar tissue so I can get this bag off me permanently. Here it is years later and he keeps giving me a song and dance. Meaning that he doesn't remember the colleague he was going to refer me to. I have tried many other surgeon's but because my case is so severe... no one wants to take my case. I know that there's a way to repair it. I just need advice on how or who to contact. I know it sounds gross but I really would like to go to the restroom in a normal way. I'm depressed all the time because he gives me hope then leaves me hanging. Can someone please help me? What should I do or can do to repair this problem so I can get my reversal? Thank you in advance for your time. 😥🙏

6 DAYS AGO