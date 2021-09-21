Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth celebrates 100 year anniversary

PORTSMOUTH — The Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth celebrated its 100 year anniversary Saturday, September 18.

The Kiwanis Club was formed in 1921 and focuses on helping children within the community.

“Our Ohio State Senator, Terry Johnson came and brought a proclamation from the Ohio State Senate celebrating our 100 year anniversary which was pretty special,” said Angela Duduit, Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth President. “Caroline Alt who is our Lieutenant Governor for the 9th district brought a proclamation as well.”

Duduit said members from the state Kiwanis district came as well. The celebration was kept short with reading about some of the history of the club and serving cupcakes.

Members of Kiwanis Club had matching shirts that were printed by the Portsmouth Print Shop at Portsmouth High School.

“We’re 100 years strong and we’re just really pleased to be a part of our community,” said Duduit. “This is a great opportunity for people who want to volunteer and give back to the community.”

Kiwanis Club has three separate groups of different ages including six local high school Key Clubs, Circle K for Shawnee State students, and Kiwanis for community members.

“We meet for lunch at Oscar’s at noon on Wednesday of every week so if you’re interested in joining or seeing what we are all about feel free to stop in,” said Duduit.

Kiwanis gives away four $1,000 scholarships every year to those who plan to attend Shawnee State University, serves meals at the Salvation Army weekly, and is currently selling tickets for $10 apiece for their Scioto Ribber rib dinner October 13.

“Our goal is to reach out and help the kids,” said Duduit. “We recently made donations to the Candyland Children’s Museum and the Mark A. Hunter Hope Fund for their power packs.”

At their most recent event, Kids Day, which took place right before their 100-year celebration they were able to give away 200 books to children who attended.

Children who attended also got to take part in sack races, face painting, and a magic show. Wendy from Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, Shawn E. Bear from Shawnee State University, Jenny Richard’s and her Critter’s, and the Portsmouth Police Department attended as well.

Free food such as hot dogs, snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn was available as well.

“We gave away a free book to every kid who came due to our #CoolKidsRead program and the library was there to sign kids up to ages 0-5 for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library which gives kids a free book every month,” said Duduit.

Duduit said Kiwanis does many small fundraisers throughout the year to help kids in the community.

With a new year beginning in October for the Kiwanis Club, Duduit will no longer be the President and starting October 6, Jay Hash, Clinical Director at HopeSource, will take over.

“It’s been a great opportunity for me to be a part of the great work Kiwanis does to help make the lives of children in our area better,” said Duduit. “It’s been a great leadership opportunity for me.”

For more information on Kiwanis Club of Portsmouth or joining go to their website http://kiwanisofportsmouth.org or visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/KiwanisClubOfPortsmouth.

