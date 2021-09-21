CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pass the Lumpia, Please!

By Marcie Taylor
losangeleno.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe day I found frozen lumpia and ube ice cream at my local Ralphs, I knew Filipino cuisine was having a moment. Add to that all the buzz “our” food and chefs are getting. Consider this: Food & Wine magazine featured two Filipino chefs, Thessa Diadem of All Day Baby in L.A. and Carlo Lamagna of Magna Kusina in Portland, Oregon, in their list of best new chefs of 2021. Then, there was New York City-based celebrity chef Jordan Andino teaching Selena Gomez how to cook adobo on TV. And let’s not forget about stand-up comedian Jo Koy telling audiences how to cook the perfect rice, Filipino-style, using the finger technique. And, of course, there are the many Filipino and Filipino-inspired restaurants popping up in the city.

losangeleno.com

Big Boi: Filipino Classics, Elevated

With the launch of Big Boi three years ago, chef Barb Batiste brought classic Filipino cuisine to the Westside, with dishes like chicken adobo and pork tocino served a la carte, cafeteria-style. The restaurant, which you’ll find tucked into a bustling stretch of Sawtelle Avenue, features updated versions of the food Batiste grew up eating, made using her late mother’s techniques and centering the use of leaner cuts of meat and less oil.
