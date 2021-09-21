Pass the Lumpia, Please!
The day I found frozen lumpia and ube ice cream at my local Ralphs, I knew Filipino cuisine was having a moment. Add to that all the buzz “our” food and chefs are getting. Consider this: Food & Wine magazine featured two Filipino chefs, Thessa Diadem of All Day Baby in L.A. and Carlo Lamagna of Magna Kusina in Portland, Oregon, in their list of best new chefs of 2021. Then, there was New York City-based celebrity chef Jordan Andino teaching Selena Gomez how to cook adobo on TV. And let’s not forget about stand-up comedian Jo Koy telling audiences how to cook the perfect rice, Filipino-style, using the finger technique. And, of course, there are the many Filipino and Filipino-inspired restaurants popping up in the city.losangeleno.com
