Executive Producer of Overwatch 2 Chacko Sonny leaves Blizzard

Why yes, this is the same Blizzard as the one facing multiple lawsuits, why do you ask?. The current game director for Overwatch 2, Aaron Keller, and lead hero designer Geoff Goodman recently showed off some of the character reworks that are coming to Sombra and Bastion. These changes to design and abilities will be incorporated into the first Overwatch when Overwatch 2 is released. Remember that the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will just be a free inclusion for the original game, while the campaign portion will be a paid experience.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO