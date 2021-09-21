CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Executive Producer of Overwatch 2 Chacko Sonny leaves Blizzard

By Aaron Alford
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChacko Sonny, the Executive producer of Overwatch 2, is reportedly leaving Blizzard at the end of this week according to a new report from Jason Schreier of Bloomberg published on Tuesday. Sonny was with the company for five years, working first as a production director on Overwatch before being promoted to EP in 2018. Sonny's departure follows the resignation of Blizzard's Chief Legal Officer Claire Hart last Friday, which was announced in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

