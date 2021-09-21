CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
At UN, Moon pushes peace with NKorea after missile tests

By SALLY HO - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNever once mentioning missiles, South Korean President Moon Jae-in again pushed for peace and reconciliation with North Korea at the United Nations on Tuesday, a week after recent missile testing on both ends of the peninsula renewed tensions between the two rivals. Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in person in...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

