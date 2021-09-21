CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World of Frida comes to the Norton

By Robert Streeter
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrida Kahlo was one of the most noted and inspirational painters and artists of the twentieth century. Her story and surrealist work has inspired others for decades. Now the R.W. Norton Art Gallery presents a special exhibition: The World of Frida. Organized by the Bedford Gallery at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek, California, this special brings together 95 international artists featuring works honoring the late Mexican artist. These works cover a wide array of media from paintings to photography reflecting her, her home and garden as well as Mexican culture and fashion.

