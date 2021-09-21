G2 Esports reportedly in contract buyout talks with multiple LEC teams for Wunder, Mikyx, GrabbZ
G2 Esports is reportedly in talks with multiple League of Legends European Championship teams regarding potentially buying out G2's contracts for top laner Martin "Wunder" Hansen, support Mihael "Mikyx" Mehle and head coach Fabian "GrabbZ" Lohmann. The report was made by Dot Esports' Pablo "Bloop" Suárez, who stated that sources told him that the respective buyouts for GrabbZ, Mikyx, and Wunder are €160.000, €1.500.000, and €2.000.000.www.invenglobal.com
