G2 Esports reportedly in contract buyout talks with multiple LEC teams for Wunder, Mikyx, GrabbZ

After much banter and an early loss in the group stage against the Sentinels last week, G2 Esports rose to the challenge on Wednesday, defeating Sentinels in a definitive 2-0 series. The loss was Sentinels' first loss of the Berlin Major, and given their undefeated record at Masters 2 Reyjkavik, this is the team's first loss on the international stage. With the victory, G2 earned the top seed in their group, which they share with Sentinels and F4Q.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO