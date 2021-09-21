CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DES Ambassadors selected

deltawindonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta Elementary School has chosen their DES Ambassadors for the current school year. Ambassadors are fourth and fifth grade students who represent the school's values. They will assist with day-to-day school functions as needed, mentoring, helping kindergarteners with their winter gear, assisting with after school activities, etc. This year's ambassadors...

www.deltawindonline.com

