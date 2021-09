It is not a small task at all to build one’s own game, the widespread of independent development has made it a piece of cake these days. There are a number of software and engines that can help in the process. The creation of a game greatly depends on the nature of the idea the individual possesses as idea generation is the foundational step in this process. If a person has a great idea he should start grinding by following a series of steps and tactics that will help him in the creation of the game. Read below to know about basic steps and techniques to develop your own game:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO