Padres part ways with farm director Sam Geaney after seven seasons

Key Stats: SS Matt Batten 3-for-4, HR (6); RF Jose Azocar 2-for-4, SB (16); 2B Gosuke Katoh 1-for-4, HR (7); RHP Adrian Martinez 4.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Prospect Watch: Middle infielders Matt Batten and Gosuke Katoh hit homers early and the Chihuahuas tacked on three runs in the eighth to lock up the victory. Batten, 26, has matched his career high with six homers on the year and is posting his best month of the season with a .333/.370/.420 line. … Adrian Martinez got through his first four innings of work allowing just one run on two weak singles and three walks, but couldn’t get through the fifth as Taylor Trammell chased him with a two-out, two-run single. Martinez has thrown 114 innings on the year, more than 30 beyond his previous career high. Triple-A opponents have hit .308/.377/.511 against him in seven starts. … Four El Paso relievers combined for 4.1 scoreless frames, allowing just a pair of hits while striking out eight. Shaun Anderson has a strong 16:2 strikeout-to-walk ratio since the Padres claimed him off waivers in August.
