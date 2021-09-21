Padres part ways with farm director Sam Geaney after seven seasons

A fantastic game from the Storm made up for an otherwise lackluster performance out of both San Antonio and Fort Wayne. The Chihuahuas (44-70): The season keeps on going from bad to worse for the Chihuahuas. They went two and four in their last series. With the major league season just two weeks away from being over, it is looking less and less likely that the Padres will call up 44-year-old Joe Beimel. Beimel currently has a 2.84 ERA in six games with El Paso. More impressively, in 28 at-bats against left handed-hitters this season, Beimel has allowed just three of them to reach base (0.36 WHIP). That number goes up against right-handed hitters (nine of 43 have reached base, 1.08 WHIP), but shows that Beimel could be a great option as a LOOGY out of the pen in San Diego.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO