Padres part ways with farm director Sam Geaney after seven seasons

Derrick
 7 days ago

Change is already afoot in the Padres organization. Farm director Sam Geaney has been let go, the Union-Tribune confirmed Tuesday. Geaney's contract was up at the end of the season.

www.thederrick.com

