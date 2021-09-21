Elkin Middle named a National Blue Ribbon School by education department

Elkin Middle School was named a National Blue Ribbon School, one of eight schools in North Carolina to receive the honor, the U.S. Department of Education announced Tuesday. In all, 302 public schools and 23 nonpublic schools were named Blue Ribbon Schools, a program that recognizes schools based on their overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Elkin Middle was the only middle school in the state named a Blue Ribbon School.