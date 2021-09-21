CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms four Man Utd squad changes ahead of West Ham clash

By Ben Husband
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q97PB_0c3dXNLE00

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed a number of his Manchester United squad for Wednesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with West Ham.

The game at Old Trafford comes just days after the emotional and dramatic victory over the Hammers in the Premier League.

Said Benrahma had put the hosts in front at the London Stadium, only for the relentless Cristiano Ronaldo to level the scores before half time.

Jesse Lingard then curled home a wonderful second for the Red Devils, making a decisive impact against the club where he spent last season on-loan.

The drama wasn’t complete however, two minutes into added-on time referee Martin Atkinson awarded West Ham a penalty after the ball hit Luke Shaw’s outstretched arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42YSAw_0c3dXNLE00
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed four of his squad for Wednesday night's cup clash with West Ham ( Image: Sky Sports)

Mark Noble came off the bench to take it, but David de Gea earned Solskjaer’s men all three points with a brilliant save.

With the Carabao Cup well down United’s list of priorities this season, Solskjaer looks set to ring the changes - handing his fringe players a chance to impress.

And the Norwegian manager has already revealed four players that will definitely be involved as David Moyes returns to Old Trafford.

Most notably, Phil Jones is in line for his first competitive appearance since January 2020, having overcome a slew of serious knee injuries to finally regain full fitness.

“I’m so happy for Phil,” Solskjaer told the club’s official site. “He has completed two 90 minutes for the Under-23s, played some minutes behind closed doors and he’s got no reaction on his knee. He’s been working really hard.

“He’s been so diligent and so professional; no frills, no social media and I’m old school. I like players like that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TXmvB_0c3dXNLE00
Phil Jones is set to make his long awaited return to action

“He just focuses on one thing and gets his head around the challenges and he’s back. He will be in the squad. It’s a good day for him and for us, and it’s something that he has earned.”

Solskjaer has also confirmed that Jesse Lingard will have another chance to impress against his loan club, with the England international set to start.

Alex Telles will be another name on the teamsheet, with the full-back returning to full fitness after injuring his ankle in pre-season: "Alex has worked well and will be in the squad as well," Solskjaer confirmed.

Academy graduate Anthony Elanga will also be involved with the United boss admitting he was disappointed to be left out of the travelling party to east London.

"Anthony was terrific in pre-season – his attitude, his enthusiasm, his directness. I love to see players like this.

"He was disappointed not to travel down to West Ham [for Sunday's Premier League game] but he scored for the Under-23s and now he’s ready. He’ll be involved in the squad."

