1635 N Calhoun Street

Newer colonial in blue ribbon school district with over 3,000 of finished square footage and on over an acre, with a large portion of the lot fenced in, and note that most of the land is in the back yard. Plenty of outdoor space includes a maintenance free deck and a large patio! Enjoy the fall weather relaxing with friends playing your favorite outdoor sport, soaking in the hot tub, or jumping on the trampoline, while others gather around the fire pit cooking up their favorite treat! The property line extends another approximate 100 ft beyond the back fence line. Driveway provides plenty of parking in front and behind the home. The inside is neutrally painted with mostly hardwood and tile flooring on main level and has a large kitchen with a morning room! 9 foot ceilings on all three levels! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile flooring, tile back splash, and tons of cabinets. Upper level primary bedroom/bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and two sinks. Main level office is generous in size and the basement has a hobby room (currently being used as 5th bedroom), recreation room, full bathroom, and game room. No HOA! Backyard black top parking pad is approximately 30x30 which is perfect for parking your favorite recreational vehicle or even room for building another garage if you choose. Kick off your fall fun at 7001 Eden Mill Rd. in Woodbine ! Also downtown Sykesville (known as "The Coolest Small Town in America 2016") is only minutes away!

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO