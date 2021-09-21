CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1635 N Calhoun Street

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/01/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/5/2021 @ 11:30 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $5,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.2 Story Townhome Located in the Sandtown-Winchester Area.BLOCKS to the Many Attractions of Druid Hill Park & Mondawmin Mall-Minutes to the Numerous Destinations of Downtown Baltimore!Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, MD Route I (W North Ave)Property is Rented.

316 Ibis Court

The new Baywood townhome at Watershed features up to 3 bedrooms & 3.5 baths, with a standard first floor bedroom & bath. The Baywood's versatile, open home design offers a spacious center island kitchen with adjoining cafe area and gathering space, perfect for entertaining friends & family. Choose an optional deck for outdoor living space. The third-floor features 2 bedrooms with private bathrooms. Enjoy a 1-car garage which even has storage space for bikes & more. With its easy livability, the Baywood is the perfect place to call home.
47891 Beachville Road

House is in Extremely rough shape and most likely needs to be taken down. Listing courtesy of Re/Max 100. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing. Some properties which appear for sale may no longer be available because they are for instance, under contract, sold, or are no longer being offered for sale. Information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed accurate by the MLS or Arlington Realty, Inc.. Some real estate firms do not participate in IDX and their listings do not appear on this website. Some properties listed with participating firms do not appear on this website at the request of the seller. Data last updated: 2021-09-28T19:51:20.58.
14221 Fox Hole Lane

LOOKING FOR ACREAGE? THIS COULD BE THE ONE! 5 SECLUDED ACRES WITH NO HOA! ENJOY THE PEACE AND QUIET DAILY WITH VIEWS OF BEAUTIFUL TREES AND GREENERY! SOIL WORK HAS BEEN COMPLETED AND IS SUITABLE FOR A 3 BEDROOM CONVENTIONAL SEPTIC. Listing courtesy of Avery-Hess, Realtors. ©2021 Bright MLS, All...
225 S Vincent Street

ONLINE AUCTION: Bidding begins 10/11/2021 @ 10:00 AM. Bidding ends 10/13/2021 @ 11:20 AM. List Price is Suggested Opening Bid. Deposit: $3,000. For full Terms and Conditions contact the auctioneer's office.3 Story Shell in the New Southwest Mount Clare area.Blocks to numerous attractions of Mount Clare Junction, B&O Railroad Museum, and Carroll Park. MINUTES to the Many Attractions of Downtown Baltimore including: Camden Yards, University of Maryland Medical Center, as Well as M&T Bank Stadium!Easy Access to Major Traffic Artery, W Pratt St. Property is Vacant & In Shell Condition. Major Renovations/Repairs are needed.
9030 Old Hickory Court

Don't miss out on this 3 level townhouse! 3 bedrooms, 3 full bath rooms, and 1 half bathroom. New A/C system ( replaced 1 year ago ). Nice living and dining room. Basement with laundry room which leads to a fenced back yard which is perfect for kids and pets.Sold As-Is &. / Showing extrictly by appointment.DOG on site please 1 hrs notice required for showing. Showing from Monday to Friday since 4:00pm and Weekends since 10 :00am, any time with appointment. For appointments please send me an email. Thanks for showing!!!!!
2707 Greenmount Avenue , #2707

A great investment opportunity for the savvy investor. Zoned C-1. This is a great time to invest in this up and coming Greenmount Neighborhood while interest rates are LOW and opportunities are HIGH! See LINCS Implement Strategy for updates: The current owner owns a few properties on this block including the brand new bagel shop, car lot and office/apartment building. There are scheduled updates for exterior doors, windows and painted fronts for added curb appeal of the block.
1419 Swann Street NW

Fantastic 2 bedroom plus den or office, 2.5 bath rowhouse with parking in the highly sought-after 14th Street corridor on one of DC+GGs prettiest tree-lined streets. This beautifully renovated home features an open floor plan, multiple outdoor spaces, secure rear parking, gleaming hardwood floors, and fully renovated kitchen and baths. The first floor has an open floor plan living room with fireplace, dining area, eat-in kitchen with Bosch appliances, induction cooktop, marble counters, and access to an outdoor terrace, and a half bath. The second floor has a large primary suite with a wall of closets and deluxe en-suite bath, a second bedroom with another en-suite bath, walk-in closet, and private balcony, and a flexible third room, which can be a home office or den (currently set up as a nursery). This stunning home is complete with skylight, secure parking, a second floor balcony, rear and front terraces and is located on one of DC+GGs most photographed blocks, just steps away from all that 14th Street has to offer, including countless restaurants, coffee shops, gyms, retail, and grocery stores (Trader Joe+GGs, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh).
11911B Lanham Severn Road

Vacant Lot - 2.1 acres - New home to be built and ready for move-in 2022. One main floor living.Caruso Homes presents the Puccini II is a cottage-style home that is part of our Symphony Series. The layout features one-level living with an open floorplan, a large owner suite, and two additional bedrooms. Add a sky basement for additional storage or finished space. Plenty of options are available to personalize this home. Call listing agent for lot tour after buyers drive by. Construction to Perm financing only. Delivery in 6 - 9 months. Loads of options to choose from to create the home of your dreams. Call to turn this exciting possibility into a dream reality!
425 Clarmont Drive

Country setting 2 bedroom, 1 Bath 1987 fixer upper mobile home. 5.02 acreage. UNRESTRICTED. Detached 2 car garage. Shed. Garage has a dirt floor. Well and septic. Lot is mostly wooded. Property is being sold AS IS. Listing courtesy of Century 21 Sterling Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved....
94 Falling Rock Dr

Great house for the price, just add a few personal touches for an amazing home! Newer flooring in portions of upstairs. New electrical panel, new waterline to road. Ability to have 3rd bathroom downstairs. Half acre corner lot in highly-desired Stuarts Draft community. Come make this yours today!. Listing courtesy...
212 Pendleton Lane

Professional pictures to come. This beautiful Townhouse was built in 2004 offers a new roof put on 2 years ago, Bruce hardwood floor in the Living Room, laminate flooring on the third floor is only 2 years old, laminate in the kitchen/dining room was replaced 1 year ago, over-sized pantry closet in the kitchen, newly painted interior, 16x12 newly stained deck with Sun Setter Awning and a tankless natural gas hot water heater just to name a few of the items that the seller has had done in the last couple of years. Close to I-81 and I-66.
5151 Macarthur Boulevard NW

Turn key 3 unit Zoned MU-3 mixed use zoning. The property requires no work pride of ownership is here. Inviting hardscape stone and slate with lush green surrounds. Can be live/work space due to the clearest form of zoning allowed in the District of Columbia. Currently has large interior with 2 bedroom on top floor with outdoor balcony, 1 bedroom on main level with open floorpan, and Studio with high ceilings as the apartment mix. Use of space in design is supreme. Backyard is a tranquil slice of heaven in the city nestled amongst mature trees. The units are absolutely turn key providing flexibility in usage from apartment, office, too retail and more. 3 HVACS, laundry in each unit, 3 on property tarmac parking spaces. Easy access to a plethora of retail an restaurant options at your doorstep. Highways into Maryland and Virginia a short drive. MacArthur blvd is a Established Residential/Commercial corridor sitting amongst multimillion dollar mixed- use an residential property. This property is wide on a deep lot with room for expansion if you choose. your options are endless. Shows pride of ownership and will not last because it shows like new. Simply put "Turnkey." Come explore the multiple usages 5151 MacArthur Blvd NW, DC offers to the purchaser with absolutely no improvements required. Granite countertops, hardwood floors, great light, and front yard planter boxes. Can be delivered vacant. CASH COW!
219 Brynwood Street

Check out the square footage (2903) of this fabulous End Townhouse with open floor plan, tons of natural light and many upgrades including new carpet and painting throughout. + new micro-wave . First floor features Master Bedroom & Bath w/soaking tub and walk-in shower and the other could also be used as a den/office + 1/2 bath conveniently located. Large family Room w/Fireplace enhances the 1st floor with a well equipped kitchen and dining. The upstairs features 2 large bedrooms & bath Plus a second family room overlooking the lower level. Great location near elementary school, shopping and interstate 70 & 81. Call Rose today for your private tour of this great home. You won't be disappointed!
1534 Chilworth Avenue

This picture-perfect updated townhouse is ready for you to bring your furniture and move right in! It has everything you've been looking for - updated kitchen , stainless steel appliances, updated flooring, recessed lighting, central air conditioning, updated bathroom and more. Lower level offers family room, convenient half- bath and utility/laundry room. Fenced, level back yard offers plenty of space for a grill and picnic table and a convenient parking pad, so parking's never a problem. Buy now and you can enjoy the holidays in your own home!
2102 Chesapeake Harbour Drive E , T-2

Great opportunity to live the Annapolis good life. Chesapeake Harbour has it all. Bayfront Community marina, two community pools (one Bayside), tennis courts, excellent restaurant with outside bar overlooking the marina. This ground floor unit is ready to express yourself. Unit has sliders from living room and master bedroom to main patio and sliders off kitchen to second patio for morning coffee.Minutes to downtown Annapolis and easy access to Rt 50. Turnkey community with manned gatehouse. Great for second home or home base for traveling!!
1202 Weldon Avenue

"There are two things that make a room timeless: a sense of history and a piece of the future" - Charlotte Moss. A classic porch front row-home, stylishly transformed for today's lifestyle. The first floor features a desirable open concept with exposed brick, beamed ceiling with track lighting, modern style kitchen, and even a half bath! An impressive, architecturally dynamic spiral stairway leads to the lower level family room, full bathroom, and laundry area. Two nice sized bedrooms, an office, skylight, and a full bathroom are located on the upper floor. An attached covered patio is located off the kitchen in the fenced rear yard.....and a rear parking pad! Weldon Place is located in the heart of Medfield - homes were constructed around a greenspace which is now the site of a distinctive civic Landmark WWII Memorial Monument....search - Weldon Circle Memorial Dedication - on YouTube to view a black & white 8mm film from the 40's. Follow the Medfield Community Association on Instagram at -medfieldmd- to see photos of this exciting community. Visit the shops and restaurants of the neighboring neighborhood of Hampden.
4637 Towne Park Road

SELLER OFFERING CLOSING HELP!! How would you like to be less than 2 minutes from DC, all major highways, walking distance to metro & up and coming shopping center?!! WHY WAIT?.....HERE IT IS WITH ONLY 2 YEARS OF AGE!! This beautiful home built in 2019 hosts 4 levels, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bath, Garage and a rooftop deck! Home was built in 2019 and is still in pristine condition. The Eat in Kitchen has an Island, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel appliances, Built in Microwave and Backsplash. Dining Area include half bath and walk out to deck for additional outside entertainment! This home has 4 very nicely sized bedrooms, each equipped wit their own bathroom. The 4th bedroom is included on the 4th level along with a loft area w/walk out rooftop deck!! Call listing agent for appt today at two four zero- 7 seven 9- seven 4 six seven.
3620 Commodore Joshua Barney Drive NE

Location! Location! Location! COME ONE COME ALL TO VIEW THIS 4 LEVEL SPACIOUS AND EXQUISITE TOWNHOUSE.Main Features Include: Home is less than 5 years old, Plenty of sunlight, Hardwood Floors throughout, 4 Bedrooms, 4.5 Baths, Stainless Steel Appliances, plantation shutters on all windows, Tankless water heater, Ceiling Fans in each bedroom, Cable connection in every room, Intercom on each floor, Terrace/Patio off the kitchen, roof top Terrace, security and many more amenities. 1st Level - Entrance/Rear level includes: 2 car garage, Hardwood Floors, spacious hallway and bedroom with a full bathroom, nice size closet, ceiling fan, plenty of sunlight throughout, utility and coat closet.2nd Level +GG Main level of the home. OPEN AND SPACIOUS LVING AREA WITH PLENTLY OF SUNLIGHT and includes: Hardwood Floors, a half bath, living room, family room, Full Gourmet Kitchen with Island that sits 4 people and has a double sink, eating area (kitchenette), gas stove, plenty of cabinets, wine cabinet, pantry, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator w/ice maker, dishwasher, gas stove, built-in microwave, etc. and a walk out Terrace/Patio. 3rd Level +GG Sleeping Area includes: Hardwood Floors, washroom, linen closet, 2 spacious bedrooms with full baths, ceiling fans and plenty of sunlight. Each bedroom has a sitting area, nice size walk-in closets. The Master bathroom has a DUAL HEAD shower and double vanity sinks.4th Level +GG Entertainment/Multi-Purpose Room: Hardwood Floors, Rooftop Terrace/Patio overlooking the neighborhood. The room is large and spacious with plenty of sunlight and can be used as a bedroom, entertainment center, office, etc. There is a full bathroom, ceiling fan and the attic is large enough to be used as a storage room.Community Amenities: Include a Recreation Center, Pool, walking trails, tennis court, and picnic area for BBQ and family get togethers.Fort Lincoln Amenities: Include Costco, Goodwill, and large shopping center with various retailers. Close to Maryland and downtown Washington DC. Close to I495N and 295 and US 50W/E.
7001 Eden Mill Road E

Newer colonial in blue ribbon school district with over 3,000 of finished square footage and on over an acre, with a large portion of the lot fenced in, and note that most of the land is in the back yard. Plenty of outdoor space includes a maintenance free deck and a large patio! Enjoy the fall weather relaxing with friends playing your favorite outdoor sport, soaking in the hot tub, or jumping on the trampoline, while others gather around the fire pit cooking up their favorite treat! The property line extends another approximate 100 ft beyond the back fence line. Driveway provides plenty of parking in front and behind the home. The inside is neutrally painted with mostly hardwood and tile flooring on main level and has a large kitchen with a morning room! 9 foot ceilings on all three levels! Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, tile flooring, tile back splash, and tons of cabinets. Upper level primary bedroom/bath with tile floors, jacuzzi tub, separate shower, and two sinks. Main level office is generous in size and the basement has a hobby room (currently being used as 5th bedroom), recreation room, full bathroom, and game room. No HOA! Backyard black top parking pad is approximately 30x30 which is perfect for parking your favorite recreational vehicle or even room for building another garage if you choose. Kick off your fall fun at 7001 Eden Mill Rd. in Woodbine ! Also downtown Sykesville (known as "The Coolest Small Town in America 2016") is only minutes away!
3215 Christines Way

AWARD WINNING KITCHEN!!!! This BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom 2298 SQFT Colonial in Huntingtown is a MUST SEE! ! Outside you are greeted by meticulously maintained grounds which include low maintenance landscaping as well as a full lawn irrigation system! Head inside to the foyer which has updated engineered hardwood flooring that leads back to the kitchen! The foyer is straddled by the formal living and dining rooms. Just off of the kitchen is a good sized family room with a custom TV wall, perfect for entertainment and separation from the kitchen while still keeping the space open! On the other side, you will find a beautiful open (and award-winning!) kitchen with honed marble flooring, gourmet stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, glass tile backsplash, quartz countertops, a large center island, and a breakfast nook with access to the large back deck! All updated in 2011 and a Bronze winner for Qualified Remodeler's Master Design Awards competition! Completing the main floor is a full laundry room and a powder bathroom. Head upstairs to find the large primary suite and its very spacious primary bath with a soaking tub and double sink vanity! You will also find two spacious bedrooms, one currently being used as an office and their shared bath! The backyard is perfect for outdoor fun and BBQs with a very spacious deck, and a sizeable flat back yard. The shed is perfect for yard supplies or extra storage! This home is a showstopper and is a MUST SEE. Wait too long and it may be gone!
